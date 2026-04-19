Healthy Aamer Dal Recipe: A Nutritious Bengali Raw Mango Dal for Summer

As soon as the scorching summer heat settles in Bengal, your body naturally craves cooling relief, and nothing but aamer dal or tok dal becomes a staple for every household. This aamer dal recipe offers a unique, savoury alternative that acts as a healthy "coolant" for the soul. Aamer tok dal combines the taste of toor dal with the sharp tang of the season's finest raw mangoes. A plate of hot piping rice with aamer dal and any sabji you love, your lunch is all set. Even people love this dal as a healthy soup at the end of their meal. This slightly sweet, a lot tangy and a bit sharp aamer dal can be your immediate favourite from the very first sip.This Bengali aam dal is a hydrating, nutrient-dense summer food that revitalises the system without the heavy calories of traditional sweets. By swapping refined sugar with organic jaggery, this tangy dal recipe becomes a fitness-friendly powerhouse. The earthy notes of toor dal blend seamlessly with the zest of raw mango dal in Bengali style, creating a light, soup-like consistency that is easy on the gut. Whether you are looking for summer dal recipes to beat the heat or a nourishing meal to support your fitness goals, this dish is destined to become your all-time favourite summer companion.

Healthy Aamer Dal Recipe: A Protein-Rich Raw Mango Dal For Summer

Healthy Aamer Dal Recipe(freepik)

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This light, runny toor dal recipe is a seasonal masterpiece. Dominated by the flavour of green mangoes and black mustard, it provides essential electrolytes to prevent dehydration. For fitness enthusiasts, it offers a perfect balance of plant-based protein and antioxidants when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Ingredients for the Healthy Aamer Dal

100g toor dal

2 large green mangoes

1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

1 tbsp organic jaggery

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp mustard oil

2 dried red chillies

1-2 green chillies

3 cups water

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

Wash the toor dal thoroughly 2–3 times. Peel the raw mangoes and cut them into long wedges.

In a cooker, add the dal, mango wedges, turmeric, salt, jaggery, and water. Cook for 1-2 whistles on high heat, then simmer for 10 minutes until the dal is soft but the mangoes hold their shape.

Once the pressure releases naturally, gently whisk the dal. If it is too thick, add a little warm water for a pourable consistency.

Heat mustard oil in a small pan until it reaches its smoking point. Add the dried red chillies and black mustard seeds. Let them crackle for a few seconds.

Pour this aromatic tempering over the cooked dal. Add the slit green chillies, cover the pot for two minutes to trap the flavours, and serve.

Aamer Dal: Nutritional Profile of The Bengali Household Staple

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{{^usCountry}} Toor dal and raw mango will benefit your body in a cooling collaboration this summer. Lentils provide plant-based protein and complex carbohydrates, sustaining energy without the winter stew fatigue. The raw mango provides a good dose of Vitamin C. This summer-special produce contains antioxidants like mangiferin, which boost the immune system against seasonal illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toor dal and raw mango will benefit your body in a cooling collaboration this summer. Lentils provide plant-based protein and complex carbohydrates, sustaining energy without the winter stew fatigue. The raw mango provides a good dose of Vitamin C. This summer-special produce contains antioxidants like mangiferin, which boost the immune system against seasonal illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bengali aam dal naturally restores electrolytes for wellness. The tangy flavour stimulates appetite, which can fade in extreme heat, and the high water content hydrates cells. A simple meal becomes detoxifying by replacing sugar with organic jaggery, which adds iron and magnesium. For fitness enthusiasts, the high fibre content aids digestion and gut motility. It is a light, gut-friendly summer food that nourishes the soul, cools the body, and proves that traditional wisdom is the best seasonal health guide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bengali aam dal naturally restores electrolytes for wellness. The tangy flavour stimulates appetite, which can fade in extreme heat, and the high water content hydrates cells. A simple meal becomes detoxifying by replacing sugar with organic jaggery, which adds iron and magnesium. For fitness enthusiasts, the high fibre content aids digestion and gut motility. It is a light, gut-friendly summer food that nourishes the soul, cools the body, and proves that traditional wisdom is the best seasonal health guide. {{/usCountry}}

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Nutrient Category Amount per Serving (Approx.) Primary Sources Protein 7g - 9g Toor Dal (Yellow Pigeon Peas) Vitamins Vit C (High), Vit A, Vit B9 Raw Mangoes, Turmeric, Green Chilies Minerals Iron, Magnesium, Potassium Toor Dal, Organic Jaggery, Mustard Seeds Carbohydrates 20g - 25g (Complex) Toor Dal, Raw Mango, Organic Jaggery Fiber 5g - 7g Raw Mango Pulp, Toor Dal Healthy Fats 4g - 6g Mustard Oil (Monounsaturated Fats) View All

Easy Tips to Make Your Aamer Tok Dal Healthier

Organic jaggery is your secret for this recipe. No need to add white sugar to this dish. Instead, add jaggery as a source of iron and this way, you can avoid glycemic spikes.

Do not use any extra amount of mustard oil for tempering. Use only the required amount of mustard oil to keep the fat content in check.

Garnish with fresh coriander or mint. It will boost the antioxidant profile and freshness.

Let the mango skin stay intact. If the mangoes are organic, you can cook them with the skin on for extra dietary fibre.

While healthy, fitness enthusiasts should pair this dal with a small portion of steamed brown rice to maintain a balanced caloric intake.

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The Aamer Dal recipe is a classic summer treat that shows that eating healthy doesn't have to be dull. So, no more it’s hard to make a healthy, tangy dal that beats the heat by using organic jaggery and toor dal.

FAQs

Can I use Masoor Dal instead of Toor Dal for this recipe? Yes, Masoor dal is a common alternative in Bengali homes as it cooks faster, contains protein and offers a very light texture.

Is Aamer Dal good for weight loss? Aamer dal is high in fibre, low in fat, and the raw mango aids digestion, making it a great choice.

How do I prevent the dal from becoming too sour? Adjust the number of mangoes or add a bit more jaggery to balance the tanginess of the dal according to your personal taste.

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