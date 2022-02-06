Healthy breakfast ideas: Eggs to poha; 5 protein-rich foods to start your day with

Your morning routine sets the tone for the rest of the day and making the right choices at the start of the day could lead you towards a healthier way of life. Eating a protein-rich breakfast is not just the perfect way to feel awake and alert but also ace your productivity as well as weight loss goals.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one can benefit from having lots of protein in the morning. A low-protein breakfast may make you feel lethargic contrary to a protein-packed one which helps the body and brain to function well and helps keep one alert. This ensures you start your day on a high note and achieve your work goals more speedily.

Eating protein in breakfast can also keep you fuller for long and avoid the mid-morning munchies, which could help you with your weight loss goals. Manisha Morgan, Evidence-based Nutritionist based out of UK suggests your some high protein-rich foods to start your day with.

1. Eggs: Eggs are such a versatile food. Scramble, boil, poach or make an omelette. You can add extra egg white for more protein. Eggs are a great source of protein and healthy fats which will keep you full for longer.

Eggs (Shutterstock)

2. Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt has double the amount of protein per serving compared to natural yogurt. Add berries, a dash of honey and sprinkle with some nuts for a yogurt parfait. If your mornings are busy, this is a great ‘on the go breakfast’ as it is quick and easy to take with you to work.

Greek yoghurt (Pinterest)

3. Protein smoothie: Smoothies can be a good high protein and high fibre breakfast. Add a scoop of protein powder for a whopping 25g of protein. For fibre, add a handful of berries or a banana, a tablespoon of flaxseeds, chia seeds or nut butter.

Protein smoothie (Pixabay)

4. Poha: Turn this traditionally high carb meal into a high protein meal by adding some chana daal to your oil and frying for a few minutes before adding your other ingredients. Or add scrambled tofu and eat with Greek yogurt.

Poha

5. Pudla: Add some quinoa flour or oat flour to besan flour for added protein. Adding a variety of flours will increase the protein. Add some Greek yogurt to your mixture for additional protein. If you’re busy in the morning, you can make a batch of this mixture and leave it in for up to three days (add a little salt and lemon juice to preserve it) Try any of these and you will notice a difference in your hunger levels which can support weight loss. Enjoy.

Pudla (Pinterest)