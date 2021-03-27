Here's to a healthy meal: Try Masaba Gupta's famous 10-minute yummy simple salad

Aren't salads just the best to eat? They are healthy, they do not have a lot of calories and always taste delicious, well if you make them right. Be it a fruit salad, one made from vegetables or even a mixed one, a good seasonal salad can be really good for your gut health and a lot of celebrities swear by salads, now that is saying something.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also has a special salad that she loves and she recently took to her social media to share its recipe with her followers. Not just that, she also posted a video to demonstrate the correct way to make this mixed salad. The video, 'My 10-minute summer salad!' was captioned, "I love a good, quick summer salad for lunch in this scorching heat! It’s super easy (sic)."

Revealing the ingredients, she wrote, " Ingredients- Fresh Kale, washed in cold water and massage the leaves with Olive Oil | 1 Pomegranate | 1/2 a Pink Guava | Sunflower Seeds for crunch | Salad Dressing: Olive Oil • Vinegar • Himalayan pink Salt • black Pepper - mix all of these and toss with the salad and Enjoy. I’ll be sharing lots of my summer staple healthy food! (sic)."

And to be honest, we cannot wait.

Masaba Gupta has had a major body transformation. The designer has become quite vocal about her love for an intense morning Yoga session. She also tends to eat healthy food and often shares snippets of her plate with delicious home-cooked healthy meals which make us drool. Will you be making this salad?

On the work front, Masaba Gupta recently showcased her latest collection at a drive-through show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. She was last seen on the screen in the web series Masaba Masaba, a show which was loosely based on her life.

