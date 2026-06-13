...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

High Protein Paneer And Sprouts Wrap Recipe For Healthy Work Lunches And Active Lifestyles

Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap combines fresh sprouts, paneer, and vegetables in a protein-rich meal perfect for office lunches.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 11:45 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap combines everyday ingredients to create a balanced meal that is easy to carry and simple to prepare. Popular among high protein sprouts wrap recipe lovers, this wrap offers a practical option for busy workdays and healthy eating goals.

High Protein Paneer And Sprouts Wrap(Freepik)

Sprouting increases the nutrient content in legumes and adds a pleasant crunch to meals. Mixed sprouts provide plant protein, fibre, vitamins, and natural enzymes">plant protein, fibre, vitamins, and natural enzymes that support digestion, while paneer contributes high-quality protein and calcium">protein and calcium for bones and muscles. Fresh vegetables such as cucumber, carrots, onions, and capsicum add vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration">vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration, making healthy Indian lunch box wraps both nutritious and refreshing, especially during summer.

This wrap is made with mixed sprouts, cottage cheese (paneer), and fresh vegetables rolled in a whole wheat roti or tortilla with mint chutney or a light yogurt spread. Cottage cheese is a rich source of protein and calcium">protein and calcium, making it a nutritious addition to meals. Consuming paneer helps keep you full for longer while contributing to healthy bones and muscles. With its simplicity and ease of preparation, this dish can be a must try for your office lunch.

Feature

Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap

Street Style Wrap

Main Filling

Paneer, sprouts, vegetables

Sauces and fried fillings

Protein Content

High

Moderate

Fibre

Rich

Lower

Healthy Fats

Balanced

Higher oil content

Texture

Fresh and crunchy

Soft and creamy

Calories

Moderate

Higher

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Limited

Meal Prep

Easy

Best eaten fresh

Nutritional Balance

Well-rounded

Less balanced

Best For

Office lunch

Occasional snack

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian fusion

Main Ingredient: Paneer and mixed sprouts

Best Served With: Mint chutney or buttermilk

Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap Recipe

Fresh sprouts, soft paneer, colourful vegetables, and whole wheat wraps create a nutritious meal packed with flavour and protein.

Ingredients

  • 4 whole wheat rotis or wraps
  • 1 cup mixed sprouts, steamed
  • 150g paneer, crumbled
  • ½ cup cucumber, chopped
  • ½ cup carrot, grated
  • ½ cup capsicum, sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons mint chutney
  • 2 tablespoons thick curd
  • 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh coriander leaves

Instructions

  1. Steam the mixed sprouts until tender while keeping a slight crunch.
  2. Mix the sprouts, paneer, cucumber, carrot, capsicum, and onions in a large bowl.
  3. Add roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, salt, and lemon juice to the filling.
  4. Stir in fresh coriander leaves and mix everything evenly.
  5. Spread mint chutney and curd over each whole wheat wrap.
  6. Place the prepared filling evenly in the centre of every wrap.
  7. Roll the wraps tightly and fold the sides to secure the filling.
  8. Toast the wraps lightly on a pan for one to two minutes if desired.
  9. Slice the wraps into halves and pack for lunch or serve immediately.

Smart Ways to Make This Wrap Even Healthier

  1. Add spinach leaves to increase the iron and folate content naturally.
  2. Include boiled chickpeas for additional plant-based protein and fibre.
  3. Choose a low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat while maintaining protein.
  4. Mix flaxseeds or chia seeds into the filling for healthy omega-3 fats.
  5. Use homemade whole wheat wraps instead of refined flour tortillas.
  6. Add colourful vegetables such as beetroot and purple cabbage for antioxidants.
  7. Spread hung curd instead of mayonnaise for a lighter dressing.
  8. Sprinkle roasted pumpkin seeds for extra minerals and crunch.
  9. Add fresh herbs like mint and coriander to boost flavour naturally.
  10. Pair the wrap with buttermilk or a fresh salad for a balanced meal.

Nutritional Value of Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap

Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap combines dairy, legumes, vegetables, and whole grains to provide balanced nutrition for active lifestyles. It also provides protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support balanced meals and sustained energy.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

320 kcal

Protein

29 g

Carbohydrates

34 g

Fat

10 g

Fibre

8 g

Calcium

320 mg

Iron

4 mg

Potassium

520 mg

Vitamin C

22 mg

Folate

80 mcg

FAQs

Is Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap good for weight loss?

Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap combines protein and fibre, making the meal suitable for balanced weight-management plans.

Can Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap be prepared for office lunch?

Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap stays fresh for several hours and works well as an easy office lunch option.

Which sprouts work best for Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap?

Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap well with moong sprouts, moth beans, chickpeas, and mixed legumes.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / High Protein Paneer And Sprouts Wrap Recipe For Healthy Work Lunches And Active Lifestyles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.