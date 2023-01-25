How to make the perfect aloo paratha in 4 simple steps

When it comes to popular Indian breakfast recipes, aloo paratha without a doubt features on the top of the list. Some like it crisp with mango pickle, others are fan of soft, melt-in-mouth aloo parathas with loads of butter, while some people enjoy it with a bowl of dahi or yoghurt. It is loved by people of all ages but kids like it less spicy. Making aloo paratha may not seem that difficult, but knowing the exact steps may help you make a perfect and tasty one. (Also read: Start your day right with a bowl of Kanda Poha: Recipe inside)

If you are planning to make aloo paratha for breakfast tomorrow, all you need is some basic ingredients and a few simple steps. Here is a step-by-step guide to making the perfect aloo paratha.

STEP 1: PREPARE THE DOUGH

Start by preparing the dough. Take two cups of wheat flour, add a pinch of salt and two tablespoons of oil. Knead the dough for about five minutes until it becomes smooth and pliable. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about fifteen minutes.

STEP 2: PREPARE THE FILLING

Next, prepare the filling for the parathas. Take two boiled potatoes, mash them and add some salt, chili powder, garam masala and chopped coriander. Mix all the ingredients together and set aside.

STEP 3: CUT DOUGH INTO SMALL BALLS

Now, take a portion of the dough and roll it into a thin circle. Place the filling in the center of the circle and fold the edges to form a pocket.

STEP 4: COOK YOUR PARATHA

Heat a non-stick pan and place the paratha on it. Cook it on both sides until it turns golden brown. Serve hot with yogurt and pickle.

These simple steps will help you make the perfect aloo paratha. You can also experiment with the filling and add your favorite vegetables or spices to make it more flavourful.

