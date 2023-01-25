Start your day right with a bowl of Kanda Poha: Recipe inside

A popular snack from the Western part of the country, Kanha Poha is the perfect start to the day. Known as a much-loved breakfast dish, Kanha Poha is famous not just for the burst of flacours for the tastebuds, but also for the ease with which it can be prepared in the morning.

Kanda Poha is a light, nutritious and wholesome snack that is made with flattened rice, onion, potatoes, spices and herbs. The dish is usually served with a side of chutney or pickle. The dish is also known as Kanda Batata Poha, which literally translates to ‘onion and potato flattened rice’.

Ingredients:

Flattened rice

Onions

Potatoes

Green chillies

Curry leaves

Peanuts

Mustard seeds

Turmeric powder

Salt

Method:

To begin, soak the flattened rice in water for 10 minutes and then drain the water. In a pan, heat some oil and add the mustard seeds. When the mustard seeds start to splutter, add the curry leaves, green chillies and peanuts. Saute for a few minutes and then add the onions. Fry the onions until they become soft and then add the potatoes. Fry the potatoes for a few minutes and then add the turmeric powder, salt and the soaked flattened rice.

Mix everything together and cook for a few minutes. The Kanda Poha should be cooked until the potatoes are soft. Once the Kanda Poha is cooked, garnish it with some freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve it hot.

Kanda Poha is a delicious and nutritious snack that is easy to make and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. With a side of chutney or pickle, Kanda Poha is a great breakfast to be relished to kickstart the day on a healthy note.