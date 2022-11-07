Recipe: 3 no-cook sandwich recipes for a hassle-free breakfast

Sandwiches are one of the most popular and easiest breakfast recipes. Sandwiches come in a variety of forms. They may be open, grilled, or just stuffed sandwiches. Occasionally, if you wake up late for class or work, you skip the most vital meal of the day because you don't have time. However, working on an empty stomach till lunch is not the best option. Make a quick sandwich to eat on the fly for those frantic and busy days, and you'll be set till lunch. Not the grilled, meaty, heavy sandwiches you may make on the weekends, but rather cold sandwiches made without cooking. Check out some easy-to-make, no-cook sandwich recipes for a hassle-free breakfast. (Also read: Sandwich Day 2022: 3 easy and healthy sandwich recipes for breakfast )

Chicken tikka sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Petrina Verma Sarkar)

Chicken Tikka Sandwich recipe(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

• 1 large onion, sliced into thin rings

•1 lime, juiced

•1 teaspoon chaat masala, available at most Indian grocery stores

• 4 slices of sandwich bread

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 4 to 5 tablespoons mint-coriander chutney

• 12 ounces leftover chicken tikka

Method:

1. Gather the ingredients, put onion rings in a bowl and squeeze lime juice over them. Now sprinkle chaat masala over and mix well so the onions are fully coated.

2. Lay slices of bread on a clean cutting board and butter. Now spread a generous layer of mint-coriander chutney on the bread.

3. Chop chicken tikka into slices and lay on bread to cover the entire surface of 2 of the slices.

4. Now add onion as per preference, on top of the chicken and cover with another slice of bread.

5. Trim edges if preferred, cut in half, and serve.

2. Bombay-style sandwich

(Recipe by Instagram/@internationalsanctuary)

Bombay-style sandwich recipe(pinterest)

Ingredients:

• 1 potato, boiled and sliced

• 1 beetroot, boiled and sliced

• 1 onion, sliced

• 1 capsicum, sliced

• 1 tomato, sliced

• 1 cucumber, sliced

• handful of coriander

• few slices of ginger

• 2-3 cloves of garlic

• salt to taste

• butter

• 1 lemon

• bread, 2 slices

Method:

1. Cut off the edges of the sliced bread and apply softened butter on both sides

2. Take a handful of coriander leaves and mint leaves, garlic, ginger, chillies, salt, and a few drops of lemon juice and add to a mixer to create the spread, blend to a smooth consistency.

3. Take the two slices of bread with butter on them and apply the spread on both sides.

4. Place all sliced vegetables on one slice of bread and place the other slice on top

5. Cut the whole sandwich into 4 or 6 sections and garnish with cheese or more sauce, serve and enjoy!

3. Veggie cheese sandwich

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Veggie cheese sandwich recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

• ¼ large English cucumber

• 1 medium tomato

• ¼ medium purple cabbage

• 1 medium potato, boiled and peeled

• 4 slices of brown bread

• Butter for applying

• Spicy Tomato Chutney as required

• A few leaves of romaine lettuce

• Chaat masala for sprinkling

• 2 cheese slices

• Cherry tomatoes to serve

• Tomato ketchup to serve

Method:

1. Slice cucumber, tomato and cut roundels of purple cabbage. Transfer them to a plate. Slice the potato and set aside.

2. Take 2 slices of brown bread and apply butter on each and spread it evenly.

3. Add tomato chutney and spread it evenly on both slices of bread.

4. Tear and place a few romaine lettuce leaves on the bread slices, place sliced boiled potatoes, sprinkle a little chaat masala and place cucumber slices, and tomato slices, and sprinkle a little chaat masala.

5. Place the purple cabbage roundels and place a cheese slice on each piece of bread.

6. Apply butter and tomato chutney on the remaining slices of bread slices. Place them on top of the prepared sandwiches.

7. Trim the edges and discard them. Cut the sandwiches in half.

8. Serve immediately with romaine lettuce leaves, cherry tomatoes and tomato ketchup.

