This tweet about dilemma over leftovers in the fridge may seem highly relatable

To make parathas or not that is the question - people deciding what to do with leftovers sometimes wonder. If you’re among them, you’ll find this tweet highly relatable just as many others on Twitter. The post highlights a basic thought that goes through many people’s minds - what’s the best way to utilise the leftovers.

Twitter user Ujjwal shared the tweet on February 17 and it has since collected a ton of hilarious reactions. Posted with a picture of a container lying in the fridge, he wrote, “As Punjabis we have evolved to open the fridge, find an obscure bowl of leftovers and ask ourselves two questions. Kya iske parathe ban sakte hain? Kya iske sandwich ban sakte hain?”

As Punjabis we have evolved to open the fridge, find an obscure bowl of leftovers and ask ourselves two questions.



Kya iske parathe ban sakte hain?



Kya iske sandwich ban sakte hain? pic.twitter.com/3D4I01TqXl — Ujjwal (@dillisingh) February 17, 2021

The tweet was also accompanied with another share, this one detailing what constitutes a good dinner meal.

Sometimes this makes dinner choices hard as a good dinner meal serves as the raw material for a hearty breakfast pic.twitter.com/u8rTWrDdPS — Ujjwal (@dillisingh) February 17, 2021

Is the share making you nod in agreement as you reflect over your breakfast decisions most mornings? You’re not the only one.

The post has been deemed relatable by many collecting over 3,700 likes since being shared - and still counting. Several people have posted their reaction to the share.

“Lol, the number of meals I've had thanks to this thought,” wrote an individual. “Paranthe please. Always,” added another. “Hilarious,” posted a third. Here’s what many others shared:

This has been a perennial favourite with Marathi moms — Nikita Kale (@nikitakale) February 17, 2021

That’s what happens on Wednesday and Thursday — R1 (@R1Nz20) February 17, 2021

Paneer hai toh dono! — Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) February 17, 2021

What's so Punjabi about this? Is in every mom's DNA 🤣 I say — sowmya raghavan (@sowmya_raghavan) February 17, 2021

Hahaha, couldn’t be truer! We have leftover cabbage waiting to be stuffed in a sandwich! — Richa Gupta (@grichag) February 17, 2021

When I married into a Punjabi family, I discovered that you can make parathas out of rice too. Carbs squared! — Ishan (@ishbish) February 17, 2021

And if you can’t make paratha with it, can you make plain paratha and make a roll of it — Kapil M (@kdm0101) February 17, 2021

What do you think about this dinner to fridge to paratha or sandwich dilemma?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON