This tweet about dilemma over leftovers in the fridge may seem highly relatable
To make parathas or not that is the question - people deciding what to do with leftovers sometimes wonder. If you’re among them, you’ll find this tweet highly relatable just as many others on Twitter. The post highlights a basic thought that goes through many people’s minds - what’s the best way to utilise the leftovers.
Twitter user Ujjwal shared the tweet on February 17 and it has since collected a ton of hilarious reactions. Posted with a picture of a container lying in the fridge, he wrote, “As Punjabis we have evolved to open the fridge, find an obscure bowl of leftovers and ask ourselves two questions. Kya iske parathe ban sakte hain? Kya iske sandwich ban sakte hain?”
The tweet was also accompanied with another share, this one detailing what constitutes a good dinner meal.
Is the share making you nod in agreement as you reflect over your breakfast decisions most mornings? You’re not the only one.
The post has been deemed relatable by many collecting over 3,700 likes since being shared - and still counting. Several people have posted their reaction to the share.
“Lol, the number of meals I've had thanks to this thought,” wrote an individual. “Paranthe please. Always,” added another. “Hilarious,” posted a third. Here’s what many others shared:
What do you think about this dinner to fridge to paratha or sandwich dilemma?
