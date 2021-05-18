How to meal prep

As the second wave of coronavirus has cast its spell over us and we are back at home, locked in the four walls, multi-tasking is the only way to cope with the day’s regime. Most of us are missing househelps who execute some of these mechanical duties for us with missionary stoicism. However, to cover up for them and continuing work stressful work life, meal preps make things one step easier. You can prepare your meals in advance so that 2-minute-healthy food can be served to the family without missing those work calls or kids classes. Chefs list a few things to keep in mind while meal prepping.

Plan your meals: Make a menu for at least 3-4 days as per your liking. Considering the weather in Delhi, we shouldn’t prep for a longer time. However, blanched and cooked tomatoes, boiled vegetables can be stored for a much longer period.

Stock up before meal prep: Stock your fridge with vegetables and groceries. Food items like rice, pasta, aata, salt, oil, onion, tomato, potato, green chillies, garlic, ginger, fresh coriander, spices, frozen meats and some vegetables should always be stocked

Get Cooking: Start the prep by cutting, chopping vegetables and meats. In the meantime, water to be boiled if pasta or rice is being cooked. Multi-tasking should be involved when making 2 or more dishes to avoid spending too much time in the kitchen.

What to make: Increase intake of fermented or probiotic foods like idli etc as they would strengthen the gut and in return the overall immunity. Batter for dosa, idli can be made in advance and kept. Cook seasonal greens and store them which can be later used for sandwiches and salads. Blanched tomatoes can be cooked and stored which can be used for making pasta or even Indian cuisines. Make sure when you meal prep, you don’t add salt to dishes.

Storing: Store food in Pyrex glassware or collapsible silicone containers. Make sure your refrigerator is kept at 40°F (5°C) or below and your freezer at 0°F (-18°C) or below. Always refrigerate fresh foods and meals within two hours of purchase or cooking. Make sure you cool the food before storing, for quick cooling, spread out cooked foods in shallow containers and immediately place in your refrigerator.

With inputs by chef Anees Khan and chef Nishant Choubey

