If biryani is your bae, try these mutton and chicken biryani recipes inside

Biryani is not food, it is an emotion and even as we juggle work this Wednesday morning, we don’t need an inspirational quote – we need biryani as a motivation. Be it with mutton or chicken, biryani is bae.

Burgers and pizzas may come and go but our love for biryani is constant. If you too are in a relationship with biryani, check out the recipes of Bhatti Da Murgh Biryani, Gulnar Raan Biryani and Madurai Mutton Biryani below and thank us later.

Bhatti Da Murgh Biryani

Bhatti Da Murgh Biryani (Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel)

Ingredients:

Chicken leg and thigh (on the bone). 900 gms

Hung Yogurt 120 gms

Lemon Juice 10 ml.

Garlic Paste 30 gms

Ginger Paste 30 gms

Kashmiri Chilli powder 8-10 gms

Turmeric Powder 8-10 gms

Crushed black Pepper 8-10 gms

Salt to taste

Mustard Oil 150 ml

Chicken stock (reduced and thick) 1 Ltr

Cumin Powder 8-10 gms

Kebab Masala 5-6 gms

Garam Masala 8-10 gms

Fresh cream 25 ml

Fresh coriander sprigs 10-12 nos

Method:

Wash and dry pat the chicken thigh and leg and apply the first marinade of salt, ginger, garlic paste and lemon juice. Then keep aside for 20 minutes.

For the final marinade – mix hung curd, Kashmiri red chilli paste, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, kebab masala, garam masala, crushed black pepper and mustard oil and place the chicken with the first marinade into the second marinade mixture.

Cook the chicken in two steps. Step I- sear on an open charcoal grill on all sides to seal all the juices, Step II- Cook in the tandoor till 75% done and rest sprinkling with kebab masala, cream and chopped coriander.

Ingredients for biryani rice:

Long grain Basmati Rice 300 gms

Desi Ghee 50 ml

Bay Leaf 3 nos

Star Anise 4 nos

Cloves 4 nos

Salt taste

Black pepper whole 4 nos

Mace 3 nos

Black and green cardamom 3 nos each

Method:

Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes. Boil water in a pot with desi ghee, bay leaf, star anise, cloves, salt, black pepper whole, black and green cardamom and mace.

Once the water is boiling add the soaked rice and cook till 75-80 % cooked. Now strain the rice and assemble the biryani for dum cooking.

Ingredients to garnish for dum:

Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands

Mint Leaves 1 2 nos

Brown Onions 30 gms

Method for assembling:

In a lagan take the cooked chicken add the stock and add the rice from the cooking pot with the help of a strainer and cover completely.

Once the rice is ready to strain add mint leaves, saffron soaked in almond milk and brown onions, close and seal with a lid and kneaded wheat dough. Cook on dum for 12 minutes based on a heavy bottom tava at the base.

For the last 5 minutes cook on high heat to generate steam in the lagan. After 15 minutes of cooking remove from the heat source and open to serve with a rest time of 5 minutes.

Ingredients for accompaniments and garnish:

Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands

Mint Leaves 1 2 nos

Brown Onions 30 gms

Sliced Almonds 25 gms

Churned yoghurt 100 gms

Roasted Cumin Powder 2-3 gms

Salt as per taste

Method:

In a bowl mix the churned yoghurt with salt and roasted cumin powder and garnish with mint leaves and roasted cumin powder.

(Recipe: Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel)

Gulnar Raan Biryani﻿

Gulnar Raan Biryani (Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel)

Ingredients:

Hind Leg of Goat 1000 gms

Hung Yogurt 100 gms

Lemon Juice 10 ml.

Garlic Paste 30 gms

Ginger Paste 30 gms

Yellow Chilli powder 8-10 gms

Turmeric Powder 8-10 gms

White Pepper Powder 8-10 gms

Salt to taste

Desi Ghee 150 ml

Mutton stock 3 liters

Royal Cumin 8-10 gms

Green Cardamom Whole 5-6 nos

Paan Ki Jaad (beetel root) 25 gms

Saffron Strands 10-12 nos

Mace Powder 8-10 gms

Brown onion 100 gms

Method:

Make insertions on the leg with a sharp knife for the marination to seep in. For marinade – mix yoghurt with yellow chilli powder, lemon juice, garlic and ginger paste, turmeric powder, white pepper, salt, royal cumin, green cardamom, saffron and mace powder and make a smooth marination.

Marinate the goat leg overnight, store in the refrigerator. For cooking, heat a lagan (copper utensil that is wide, thick walled with a slightly curved thick bottom) add desi ghee and sear the goat leg from all sides, add brown onion and the stock, cover and cook in dum till tender.

After the goat leg is tender cooked remove it from the lagan, strain the cooking juices. Reduce the cooking juices to half and keep aside.

Ingredients for biryani rice:

Long grain Basmati Rice 300 gms

Desi Ghee 50 ml

Bay Leaf 3 nos

Star Anise 4 nos

Cloves 4 nos

Salt to taste

Black pepper whole 4 nos

Mace 3 nos

Black and green cardamom 3 nos each

Method:

Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes. Boil water in a pot with desi ghee, bay leaf, star anise, cloves, salt, black pepper whole, black and green cardamom and mace.

Once the water is boiling add the soaked rice and cook till 75-80 % cooked. Now strain the rice and assemble the biryani for dum cooking.

Ingredients to granish for dum:

Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands

Mint Leaves 1 2 nos

Brown Onions 30 gms

Method for assembling:

In the lagan take the cooked raan add the cooked juices and add the rice from the cooking pot with the help of a strainer and cover completely.

Once the rice is ready to strain add mint leaves, saffron soaked in almond milk and brown onions, close and seal with a lid and kneaded whet dough. Cook on dum for 15 minutes based on a heavy bottom tava at the base.

For the last 5 minutes cook on high heat to generate steam in the lagan. After 15 minutes of cooking remove from the heat source and open to serve with a rest time of 5 minutes.

Ingredients for accompaniments and garnish:

Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands

Mint Leaves 1 2 nos

Brown Onions 30 gms

Sliced Almonds 25 gms

Churned yoghurt 100 gms

Roasted Cumin Powder 2-3 gms

Salt as per taste

Method:

In a bowl mix the churned yoghurt with salt and roasted cumin powder and garnish with mint leaves and roasted cumin powder.

(Recipe: Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel)

Madurai Mutton Biryani

Madurai Mutton Biryani (Chef Soma Sundaram, Courtyard by Marriott Madurai)

Ingredients:

Vegetable Oil 200 ml

Coconut Oil 200 ml

Ghee 100 ml

Bayleaf 3 no

Marathi moggu 3 no

Kalpasi 2gm

Star anise 2 no.

Cinnamon 5 gm

Cardamom 5 no.

Cloves 4 no.

Onion Large 300 gm (thinly sliced)

Shallots 150 gm (grind to paste)

Ginger Garlic Paste 3tbsp

Tomato 150 gm (cubes)

Chilli Powder 3 tbsp.

Coriander Powder 1 tbsp.

Garam Masala Powder 1 tbsp.

Salt to taste

Coriander Leaves 1 bunch (chopped)

Mint Leaves 1 bunch (chopped)

Curd 100ml

Green Chillies 30gm (slit)

Lemon Juice 2 tbsp

Seeraga Samba Rice 750gm

Water 1.25lit

Mutton 1 kg (with bone)

Ingredients for roast and grind:

Cinnamon - 3 stick,

Cardamom - 15,

Cloves - 1 tbsp

Method:

Take cinnamon, cardamom and cloves in a dry pan and roast it well. Cool it down and make fine powder. Set aside. Heat oil and coconut oil in Briyani pot or a brass hundi.

Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bayleaf, marathi moggu, kalpasi, star anise and let it crackle. Add sliced onions sauté until golden brown then add pureed shallots and cook well.

Add ginger garlic paste till the raw flavor goes off. Add tomatoes and cook till it gets mushy then add curd, green chilies, lemon juice and mix well. Add washed mutton and salt and cook well. Add all spice powder and mix well. Add 250ml of water and bring it to a boil. Cover with a lid until mutton is cooked softly.

Now add remaining water, coriander leaves and mint leaves and mix well bring it to boil. Then add soaked Seeraga samba rice (rice to be soaked for 20 min).

Cook on high heat for 10 min and mix well. Rice to be cooked for 75% then remove the biryani pot from the range and keep it on hot plate. Cover with the lid or silver foil for dum cooking for 15 min.

Turn off the hot plate and leave it for 5 min before opening the foil. Finish with melted ghee and add chopped coriander and mint. Remove and fluff the rice. Serve hot with onion raitha and dalcha.

(Recipe: By Chef Soma Sundaram, Courtyard by Marriott Madurai)

