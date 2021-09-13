Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / If street food is your first love, try this recipe of Namkeen Gol Gappa
recipe

If street food is your first love, try this recipe of Namkeen Gol Gappa

Street food lovers have one thing in common - they eat gol gappe like they'll never have a chance again. If you are one of them, check out this recipe of Namkeen Gol Gappa and binge on an unlimited platter of this lip smacking dish till your stomach permits
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:32 PM IST
They say relationships should be like gol gappe - crunchy, a little spicy and full of emotions and we can't agree more, hardcore street food lovers that we are. If street food is your first love too, we have good news for you as we have dug up a mouthwatering recipe of Namkeen Gol Gappa.

Street food lovers have one thing in common - they eat gol gappe like they'll never have a chance again. In case you are one of them, check out this recipe of Namkeen Gol Gappa and binge on a unlimited platter of this lip smacking dish till your stomach permits.

Ingredients for 10 puris:

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup masala chana

½ cup boiled corn

½ cup grated processed cheese

¼ cup roasted garlic mayo

2 tsp chaat masala

Juice of 1 lemon

Chopped coriander

Method:

In a mixing bowl, toss together pomegranate seeds, masala chana, boiled corn, lemon juice, chaat masala and Del Monte Roasted Garlic Mayo.

Make holes in each puri and fill them up with the mixture. Grate processed cheese on top and garnish coriander. Serve.

(Recipe: Del Monte)

Benefits:

Chickpeas or chana contain protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, and other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E.

