If you are craving something sweet, try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's coffee walnut modak that elevates a traditional recipe
This fusion sweet combines khoya, instant coffee, roasted walnuts, ghee, and powdered sugar to create a delectable sweet dish.
If you love coffee and Indian sweets, and you are still hung up on the Diwali dessert bandwagon, trying a traditional coffee-flavoured dessert might just be the answer for you. On November 13, Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for delicious coffee walnut modak on his website with the description, “Here is a modak in a delicious flavour that is sure to win many palates. The richness of coffee and crunch of roasted walnuts come together in this extraordinary modak. So why wait? Just make it.”
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Coffee walnut modak recipe
Chef Sanjeev's recipe uses ingredients like aromatic coffee, roasted walnuts, and ghee to create a delectable sweet that creates an explosion of rich flavours in your mouth. It is a fusion of two distinct flavours and is best to have when friends are over, with family, or when you are celebrating a special occasion. Here's everything you need to make this dessert and the detailed steps:
⦿ Preparation time: 20 to 25 minutes
⦿ Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes
Ingredients
⦿ 3 teaspoons instant coffee powder
⦿ 1½ cups of chopped roasted walnuts
⦿ 2 teaspoons ghee
⦿ 2 cups grated mawa/ khoya
⦿ 1/2 cup powdered sugar
Method
Step 1: Heat ghee in a pan and let it warm.
Step 2: Now, add khoya and sauté it on medium heat for for four to five minutes.
Step 3: Once this step is done, add instant coffee powder to the khoya and mix everything well.
Step 4: Next, add walnuts and powdered sugar to this mix.
Step 5: Combine everything well and cook for four to five minutes more.
Step 6: Now, transfer the mixture onto a plate and spread it to cool down completely.
Step 7: Now, stuff small portions of the mixture into modak moulds and demould carefully.
Step 8: Arrange them on a serving platter and serve.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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