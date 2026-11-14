If you are craving something sweet, try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's coffee walnut modak that elevates a traditional recipe

Chef Sanjeev's recipe uses ingredients like aromatic coffee, roasted walnuts, and ghee to create a delectable sweet that creates an explosion of rich flavours in your mouth. It is a fusion of two distinct flavours and is best to have when friends are over, with family, or when you are celebrating a special occasion. Here's everything you need to make this dessert and the detailed steps:

If you love coffee and Indian sweets, and you are still hung up on the Diwali dessert bandwagon, trying a traditional coffee-flavoured dessert might just be the answer for you. On November 13, Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe for delicious coffee walnut modak on his website with the description, “Here is a modak in a delicious flavour that is sure to win many palates. The richness of coffee and crunch of roasted walnuts come together in this extraordinary modak. So why wait? Just make it.”

Method Step 1: Heat ghee in a pan and let it warm.

Step 2: Now, add khoya and sauté it on medium heat for for four to five minutes.

Step 3: Once this step is done, add instant coffee powder to the khoya and mix everything well.

Step 4: Next, add walnuts and powdered sugar to this mix.

Step 5: Combine everything well and cook for four to five minutes more.

Step 6: Now, transfer the mixture onto a plate and spread it to cool down completely.

Step 7: Now, stuff small portions of the mixture into modak moulds and demould carefully.

Step 8: Arrange them on a serving platter and serve.

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