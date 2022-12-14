International Tea Day: 3 immunity-boosting tea recipes for winter
International Tea Day: Here’s a few simple recipes of preparing immunity-boosting tea at home to take on the winter season with better health.
International Tea Day: The special day is almost here. Every year, international Tea Day is celebrated across the world, especially in the tea-producing countries. The long list of countries includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, India and Tanzania. These countries celebrate International Tea Day on December 15. On this day, people are made aware of the cultural and historical significance of tea and how it has travelled through time and history to become of the most loved beverages of the world. People also urge the government to take up initiatives to increase tea production and create equal wages for the tea workers of the countries.
During winter, tea is one of the go-to beverages for all of us. It helps in boosting immunity and making us feel the must-needed warmth during these cold times. Some of the types of tea are also extremely healthy – from turmeric tea to ginger tea. We have curated a list of recipes for three of the most immunity-boosting tea which will help you face the winter season with a better health:
Turmeric tea:
Ingredients:
Boiling filtered or distilled water - 2 cups
Ground turmeric (or 2-inch piece turmeric root, peeled and thinly sliced) - 2 teaspoons
Chopped fresh ginger (1/2 teaspoon ground ginger) - 1 tablespoon
1 cinnamon stick
Lemon zest (or 1-inch piece lemon peel) - 1/2 teaspoon
Honey, to taste – 4 teaspoons
Lemon wedges, for garnish
Method:
In boiling water, add turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and lemon zest together. Stir together and let it boil for 5 minutes. Strain into tea cup and add honey and garnish with lemon wedges.
(Recipe: The Spruce Eats/ https://www.thespruceeats.com/)
Masala tea:
Ingredients:
For Chai Masala
Cardamom – 15nos
Cloves – 5nos
Peppercorn – 5nos
Cinnamon Stick (2”) – 1 no
Nutmeg – a small piece
Saunf – 1tbsp
Rose petals (dry)- 3tbsp
Ginger powder – ½ tsp
For Masala Chai
Water – 4 Teacups
Tea Leaves – 4tbsp
Sugar – 4tbsp
Milk – 2Teacups
Chai Masala – ¾ tsp
Method:
Heat a pan and roast cardamom, cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon stick, nutmeg, saunf and rose petals. Crush them together to a fine paste. Add ginger powder to it and mix together. Then, in boiling water, add tea leaves, sugar, milk and the homemade chai masala. Bring to a boil and simmer for a minute. Strain in a cup and serve.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)
Pepper tea:
Ingredients:
2-1/2 cups Water
1 teaspoon Whole Black Peppercorns, pounded
1 teaspoon Honey
1 teaspoon Lemon juice
1 inch Ginger, grated (optional)
Method:
In pan, boil water with crushed pepper and ginger. When the water gets reduced, strain it into tea cups, add honey and lemon juice and serve.
(Recipe: Archana Doshi, https://www.archanaskitchen.com/)
