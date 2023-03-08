International Women's Day 2023 special: Impress the woman in your life with Jasmine Tea Phirni With Mangoes

They say the way to the heart is through the stomach and we are taking it very seriously this Wednesday i.e. March 8 as it marks International Women's Day 2023 and since our superpower is making sweets disappear in a flash, we suggest you impress the woman in your life by whipping up Jasmine Tea Phirni With Mangoes in a jiffy. Move over the regular discounts or flowers and straighten your chef's hat this International Women's Day, follow your lady love to the dessert table and treat them to Jasmine Tea Phirni With Mangoes by following this easy recipe that serves 8-10.

Ingredients:

8 ½ cups/ 2.1 liters whole milk, divided

¼ cup/55 g white basmati rice

½ cup/ 100 g granulated sugar

2 tbsp loose leaf Jasmine tea leaves

70 g cashew nut meal

A pinch of saffron

1 tbsp sweetened condensed milk

2 mangoes, peeled, sliced

Method:

Soak the rice in 2 cups of milk for 4 hours, then place in a blender or food processor and process until finely ground. Transfer to large saucepan, add the remaining 6 ½ cups milk and sugar and heat over medium heat until it reaches a simmer.

Place the tea leaves in a filter bag/ cheesecloth, making sure that the leaves have plenty of expansion room and place in the simmering rice-milk mixture. Reduce the heat to medium-low and steep the tea in the simmering mixture for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, then remove the tea sachet and discard.

Benefits:

Unless consumed excessively, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen.

The fruit is essential in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.