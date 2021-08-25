Janmashtami 2021: Spruce up your festivities with this Khatta Meetha samosa

Janmashtami 2021: While savoury and sweet snacks devoured separately may be a treat, these crispy, fried samosas made with broccoli, sweet potato and strawberry syrup may seem like an odd combination but are an absolute treat. Served with a refreshing yogurt chives dip and tomato salad, this is a meal in itself and perfect to add to your list of festive recipes. Check it out:

Ingredients

8-12 samosa patti or thin chapatis

2 teaspoons oil

1 ½ cup broccoli, chopped

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

1-2 green chillies, chopped

5 - 8 chopped walnuts

handful chopped coriander leaves

1-2 tablespoons chopped mint

100 grams boiled sweet potatoes, cut into cubes or mashed

Salt to taste

HERSHEY’S Strawberry Flavoured syrup

HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured syrup

For Dip

3tbsp yogurt

2 tbsp of chopped chives

For Salad

5-8 cherry tomatoes

Handful of chopped fresh coriander

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Heat oil in a pan, add ginger and sauté for few seconds then add chilies and sauté again.

Add in the broccoli and sauté for few minutes.

Add the sweet potato, HERSHEY’S Strawberry Flavoured syrup, salt and mix. Cook for few minutes.

Add the coriander and mint mix and take the pan off the heat.

Make a slurry of flour and water for sealing of the samosas.

There are two ways of making samosas: with readymade spring roll sheets or left over roti, chapati.

For the spring roll sheets: Place the sheets on a tray, spoon on the mixture of broccoli on one end and roll the sheets. Use the slurry to seal it. Brush with a little oil.

Place this on a baking tray and bake for 10 mins or till it gets a nice golden colour.

For left over roti: cut the roti into halves, make a conical shape by sealing with the slurry and stuff it with the broccoli mixture and seal it.

Add oil in a pan and gently fry the samosas in oil, remove on an absorbing paper and then plate.

For the dip: mix curd with chives.

For the salad: toss Cherry tomatoes with coriander leaves.

Plate your dish. Top it up with HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured syrup.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar and Hershey's India)

