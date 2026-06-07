New Delhi, 'Tis the season of mangoes, the perfect time for chefs to don their thinking caps and reimagine the king of fruits. Enter "Mangomania", an ongoing festival that celebrates summer's most beloved fruit with a vibrant mix of bold flavours, global influences, and seasonal indulgences, showcasing the mango in all its delicious glory.

King of fruits meets global culinary creativity in 'Mangomania'

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The month-long festival, currently underway at Mido Social House, Kailash Colony, showcases the versatility of mango across a curated menu of savoury plates, desserts, and beverages that are equal parts nostalgic and unexpected.

Moving beyond traditional interpretations, the menu pairs fresh Alphonso mangoes with vibrant ingredients like tajin, chamoy, habanero, coconut, avocado, and fresh herbs, creating dishes that balance sweetness with heat, acidity, and depth.

"Mangoes evoke a sense of nostalgia and joy that is deeply rooted in the Indian summer experience. With 'Mangomania', we wanted to celebrate the fruit in a way that feels fresh, contemporary and exciting.

"The menu draws inspiration from flavours across the world while allowing the mango to remain the hero of every dish and drink," said Kanishk Tuteja, co-founder of the restaurant, said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The culinary journey begins with the "Mango & Tajin Bowl", where chilled Alphonso mango meets lime, chilli salt, micro mint, and a chamoy drizzle. It's followed by the "Chilli Mango Tacos", layering mango habanero salsa, pickled red cabbage, and lime crema in soft corn tortillas, with a choice of crispy fried chicken or tofu creating a lively burst of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The culinary journey begins with the "Mango & Tajin Bowl", where chilled Alphonso mango meets lime, chilli salt, micro mint, and a chamoy drizzle. It's followed by the "Chilli Mango Tacos", layering mango habanero salsa, pickled red cabbage, and lime crema in soft corn tortillas, with a choice of crispy fried chicken or tofu creating a lively burst of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For a more substantial bite, the "Mango & Prawn Flatbread" delivers pure satisfaction, layering chilli-lime prawns, raw green mango slaw, avocado crema, and pickled red onions over a wood-fired flatbread. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a more substantial bite, the "Mango & Prawn Flatbread" delivers pure satisfaction, layering chilli-lime prawns, raw green mango slaw, avocado crema, and pickled red onions over a wood-fired flatbread. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But what is a mango festival without its share of sinful treats? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But what is a mango festival without its share of sinful treats? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As expected, the menu continues its celebration of the season with a sweet finale. It features a comforting "Mango Sticky Rice", combining pandan-scented coconut sticky rice, fresh mango slices, and toasted sesame, alongside a "Mango Chia Pudding" layered with coconut-soaked chia, mango compote, and tajin-spiced mango cubes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As expected, the menu continues its celebration of the season with a sweet finale. It features a comforting "Mango Sticky Rice", combining pandan-scented coconut sticky rice, fresh mango slices, and toasted sesame, alongside a "Mango Chia Pudding" layered with coconut-soaked chia, mango compote, and tajin-spiced mango cubes. {{/usCountry}}

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The indulgent "Mango Basil Sundae" brings the experience to a close with house-churned mango basil ice cream, churro crumble, salted caramel, and chamoy, balancing nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

"Mangomania" will come to a close on June 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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