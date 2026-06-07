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King of fruits meets global culinary creativity in 'Mangomania'

King of fruits meets global culinary creativity in 'Mangomania'

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 04:46 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, 'Tis the season of mangoes, the perfect time for chefs to don their thinking caps and reimagine the king of fruits. Enter "Mangomania", an ongoing festival that celebrates summer's most beloved fruit with a vibrant mix of bold flavours, global influences, and seasonal indulgences, showcasing the mango in all its delicious glory.

King of fruits meets global culinary creativity in 'Mangomania'

The month-long festival, currently underway at Mido Social House, Kailash Colony, showcases the versatility of mango across a curated menu of savoury plates, desserts, and beverages that are equal parts nostalgic and unexpected.

Moving beyond traditional interpretations, the menu pairs fresh Alphonso mangoes with vibrant ingredients like tajin, chamoy, habanero, coconut, avocado, and fresh herbs, creating dishes that balance sweetness with heat, acidity, and depth.

"Mangoes evoke a sense of nostalgia and joy that is deeply rooted in the Indian summer experience. With 'Mangomania', we wanted to celebrate the fruit in a way that feels fresh, contemporary and exciting.

"The menu draws inspiration from flavours across the world while allowing the mango to remain the hero of every dish and drink," said Kanishk Tuteja, co-founder of the restaurant, said in a statement.

The indulgent "Mango Basil Sundae" brings the experience to a close with house-churned mango basil ice cream, churro crumble, salted caramel, and chamoy, balancing nostalgia with a contemporary twist.

"Mangomania" will come to a close on June 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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