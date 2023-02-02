Learn how to make delicious Aloo Gobhi in just 10 minutes

Indian cuisine is renowned for its diversity and the use of a variety of spices. Aloo Gobhi is a classic dish from North India made with potatoes and cauliflower. It is a simple and delicious Indian curry that can be served as a side dish or as a main course. (Also Read | How to make the perfect aloo paratha in 4 simple steps)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aloo Gobhi is a flavorful dish that is quick and easy to make. It is a great way to get your daily dose of vegetables and protein. The dish is made with potatoes, cauliflower, and a variety of spices. The combination of these ingredients creates a unique flavour that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.

To make Aloo Gobhi, start by cutting the potatoes and cauliflower into small pieces. Heat some oil in a pan and add the potatoes and cauliflower. Fry them until they are lightly browned and then add the spices. You can use a variety of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. Fry the spices for a few minutes and then add some water. Cover the pan and let the vegetables cook until they are tender.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once the potatoes and cauliflower are cooked, you can add some tomato puree and salt to taste. Simmer the mixture for a few minutes to allow the flavours to blend together. Finally, garnish the Aloo Gobhi with some freshly chopped cilantro and serve hot with roti or rice.

Aloo Gobhi is a nutritious dish that is sure to become a favourite in your home and a great way to get your children to take their daily dose of vegetables and protein. So, are you ready to make Aloo Gobhi today by following our recipe?