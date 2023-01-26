Street food recipe: Tips and tricks to make the perfect aloo tikki

Dedicated to serve the taste buds of many foodies, the humble aloo tikki is eaten in India in a variety of forms, each deeply satisfying, especially on days when one craves comfort food. Relish it as a chatpati chaat, enjoy it as a crunchy patty in your burger or just have it with a pinch of chaat masala with a piping hot cup of tea, aloo tikki manages to work magic almost everytime. The ingredients used in aloo tikki are easily available in Indian kitchens - these are usually potatoes, bread crumbs, green peas, chickpeas, spices and herbs. A favourite among children and adults alike and often served with chutneys or sauces, making a perfectly crispy aloo tikki can be a tricky affair. If not done correctly, the tikki can turn out soggy and greasy. (Also read: Make winter evenings better with homemade samosas: Here's how you can make them)

Here are some tips and tricks to make the perfect aloo tikki every time.

1. Start with the potatoes: The key to making a perfectly crispy aloo tikki is to start with the right potatoes. It is best to use starchy potatoes as they hold their shape better and absorb less oil. It is also important to boil the potatoes until they are cooked through but not too soft.

2. Mash the potatoes: Once the potatoes are boiled, they should be mashed until they are smooth and without any lumps. This will ensure that the tikki holds its shape and does not break apart while frying.

3. Add the spices: To give the aloo tikki its unique flavor, it is important to add the right spices. A combination of coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and chaat masala is a great way to give the tikki its signature flavor.

4. Make the patties: Once the potatoes are mashed and the spices are added, it is time to make the patties. It is important to shape the patties into thick discs as this will help them hold their shape while frying.

5. Fry the patties: To make the perfect aloo tikki, it is important to fry them in hot oil. This will ensure that the outside is crisp and golden-brown while the inside is soft and fluffy.

6. Serve hot: The last step is to serve the aloo tikki hot. This will ensure that the tikki stays crisp and crunchy.

These tips and tricks are sure to help you make the perfect aloo tikki. So, the next time you are in the mood for some delicious aloo tikki, just follow these simple steps and you will have a delicious snack in no time.