London physician Dr Rupy Aujla shares recipe to make high-fibre chocolate brownie recipes in just 10 minutes

Having a sweet tooth is very troublesome for people who are worried about their health and have to count their calories. It is not always an easy task to pick a dessert that can be both delicious and a guilt-free indulgence.

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However, taking to Instagram on August 5, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared a recipe that seems to tick all the boxes. His recipe for easy-to-make chocolate brownies has limited calories, but is loaded with fibre, which is beneficial for gut health. They are also gluten-free, and thus appealing to a greater number of people.

Describing the brownies, Dr Aujla wrote in the caption, “This is how I prep my favourite high-fibre brownies in just 10 minutes! Give them a try, but don’t expect them to last long. They’re fudgy, chocolatey and made with nutrient-dense whole food ingredients. Plus, they’re gluten-free and vegan, so they’re great for sharing.”

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{{^usCountry}} The quantities of ingredients shared by Dr Aujla serve eight. The detailed steps to prepare the high-fibre chocolate brownies are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quantities of ingredients shared by Dr Aujla serve eight. The detailed steps to prepare the high-fibre chocolate brownies are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for chocolate brownies

1 can chickpeas (can); drained and rinsed

60ml maple syrup

100g almond butter

30g brown sugar

4 tbsp cacao powder (raw)

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp baking powder

75g dark chocolate (80%) chopped

50g nuts of choice chopped

A small sprinkle of flakes of sea salt

Method of preparation

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Line a 12 x 21 cm loaf tin with parchment paper. Place all of the ingredients except for the dark chocolate, almonds, and flaky salt into a food processor and blend until smooth. Stir through the chocolate chunks and chopped almonds (save a handful to sprinkle on top). Scrape into the tin and sprinkle with the reserved almonds and chocolate, if desired. Bake for 25 to 26 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with flaky sea salt when you take them out of the oven. Allow to cool before slicing. They will be gooey - scrape off the knife in between slices to keep things clean.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.