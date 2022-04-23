Looking for a 10 minutes recipe for iftaar party? Try Chicken Seekh Kabab

Ramadan 2022 is unfolding in full swing and while the intimate party mood is here to stay for another week and a half, we decided to grab the opportunity to treat our family and friends to an iftaar party and prepare a large batch of mouthwatering Chicken Seekh Kabab among other delicacies. Muslims across the world gear up for a month of fasting and increased recitation of the Quran to strengthen their faith and as the Ramadan starts and the positive smell of spiritual awakening is too strong in the air to miss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening, followed by a scrumptious meal. Iftaar feast, also known as ftoor, is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset at the time of the maghrib azaan or the call for the evening prayer.

If you are looking for a recipe that takes only 10 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, try Chicken Seekh Kabab. Leave your guests licking their fingers and asking for more at iftaar party this Ramadan with this delicious recipe of Chicken Seekh Kabab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

500 gm chicken mince,

4-6 garlic cloves finely chopped,

1 inch ginger finely chopped,

2 medium onion finely chopped,

1 tsp chaat masala,

1 tsp garam masala,

1 tsp white pepper powder,

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped,

Salt to taste,

2 tbsp ghee

Method:

In a bowl, add minced chicken, garlic, ginger, onion, chaat masala, garam masala, white pepper powder, fresh coriander leaves and salt to taste and mix everything well. Heat a tawa and drizzle some ghee on it.

Wet your hands, take a little chicken mixture and spread it around a satay stick. Shape it properly and place the seekh kababs on the tawa. Cook, turning from time to time, so that they cook evenly all around.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baste with ghee at regular intervals. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.