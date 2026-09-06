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Looking for a quick but fancy veg side recipe? Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make Italian-style spicy potatoes

Updated on: Sep 6, 2026, 20:36:34 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's Italian-style spicy potatoes recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's Italian-style spicy potatoes recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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Ranveer Brar gives the simple dry potato curry an Italian twist in a recipe that is very easy to prepare and delicious in taste.

Sometimes, when the pantry is running low and we are in the mood for something fancy, it becomes a hassle to come up with a dish that can satisfy our cravings. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared an easy solution with his Italian-style spicy potatoes recipe. It takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

Also Read | Craving pizza but only have regular bread slices in the kitchen? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy bread pizza recipe

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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