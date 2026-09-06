Looking for a quick but fancy veg side recipe? Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make Italian-style spicy potatoes

Sometimes, when the pantry is running low and we are in the mood for something fancy, it becomes a hassle to come up with a dish that can satisfy our cravings. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared an easy solution with his Italian-style spicy potatoes recipe. It takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for Italian-style spicy potatoes 2 tbsp oil

5-6 cloves garlic – chopped

1 fresh green chilli – chopped

1 inch ginger – chopped

2 cups baby potatoes

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp crushed coriander seeds – lightly toasted

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

A few mint leaves – roughly torn

¼ tsp dried oregano

½ small lemon juice For garnish Fresh mint leaves

Lemon wedges Method of preparation First, wash the baby potatoes properly and cut them in half, leaving the skin on. Soak the halved potatoes in water and keep them aside. Now crush and chop garlic cloves, and chop ginger and green chillies, and keep them aside. Set a kadai on the flame. In the kadai, add some oil (if you are using olive oil, do not use extra-virgin olive oil), and once it heats up, add the chopped ginger, garlic, and green chillies, and sauté for half a minute. Then add baby potatoes, chilli flakes, dried oregano, crushed coriander seeds, salt, turmeric powder and mix everything properly. Then sprinkle some water and cover, and let the potatoes cook completely over medium heat. Once the potatoes are cooked, add mint leaves, dried oregano, and lemon juice, then give it a final mix. Remove the kadai from the heat and transfer the potatoes to a serving bowl. Garnish with mint leaves and lemon wedges, and enjoy. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for Italian-style spicy potatoes 2 tbsp oil

5-6 cloves garlic – chopped

1 fresh green chilli – chopped

1 inch ginger – chopped

2 cups baby potatoes

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp crushed coriander seeds – lightly toasted

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

A few mint leaves – roughly torn

¼ tsp dried oregano

½ small lemon juice For garnish Fresh mint leaves

Lemon wedges Method of preparation First, wash the baby potatoes properly and cut them in half, leaving the skin on. Soak the halved potatoes in water and keep them aside. Now crush and chop garlic cloves, and chop ginger and green chillies, and keep them aside. Set a kadai on the flame. In the kadai, add some oil (if you are using olive oil, do not use extra-virgin olive oil), and once it heats up, add the chopped ginger, garlic, and green chillies, and sauté for half a minute. Then add baby potatoes, chilli flakes, dried oregano, crushed coriander seeds, salt, turmeric powder and mix everything properly. Then sprinkle some water and cover, and let the potatoes cook completely over medium heat. Once the potatoes are cooked, add mint leaves, dried oregano, and lemon juice, then give it a final mix. Remove the kadai from the heat and transfer the potatoes to a serving bowl. Garnish with mint leaves and lemon wedges, and enjoy. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

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