Looking out for an indulgent Christmas, New Year dessert? Try Gianduja Mousse

December is halfway through and while Christmas and New Year are still a few days away, the holiday spirit and festive cheer are keeping us on the edge so, we decided to share with you a mouthwatering must-try recipe of Gianduja Mousse to make the wait less harder. Christmas desserts are not only delicious in taste but also carefully decorated and if you are looking to make a great addition to your dessert table this Xmas, a plate of Gianduja Mousse just fits the bill.

Looking out for an indulgent Christmas, New Year dessert? 'Tis the season to be jolly and finish an array of festive meals with crowd-pleaser desserts so, mark your ‘sweet’ endings this Christmas and New Year with this easy recipe of Gianduja Mousse:

Ingredients

Cream 1 ltr

Castor sugar 120 gms

Liquid glucose 60 gms

70/30 Calleeaut chocolate 350 gms

Milk chocolate 150 gms

Dark chocolate 250 gms

Hazelnut paste 100 gms

Whiping cream 100 gms

Method

Boil cream, liquid glucose and castor sugar in a saucepan till it comes to a boil. In a separate bowl, take all the three chocolates and hazelnut paste and pour the boiling mixture over it.

Mix with a spatula till all the ingredients are combined together. Whip the cream till it forms soft peaks and fold in the chocolate mixture. Set it in a refrigerator for 2 hours.

Make quennels using a spoon and place them on a chilled plate. Garnish with roasted hazelnut and berry compote.

(Recipe: Chef Sanket More)