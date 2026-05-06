Low-Calorie 4-Ingredient Sunflower Seed Pudding with Natural Sweeteners For a Cooling Summer Dessert
Sunflower seed pudding is a simple dessert made with seeds, milk, and natural sweeteners, offering a light, nutritious, and cooling option for summer meals.
A creamy dessert can be made without heavy ingredients by using nutrient-rich seeds. Low-calorie 4-ingredient sunflower seed pudding is a modern, healthy dessert that uses basic ingredients to create a smooth, refreshing dish suitable for summer.
Sunflower seeds have been used in many cuisines as a nutritious ingredient due to their healthy fats and plant-based protein">healthy fats and plant-based protein. This pudding blends soaked sunflower seeds with milk and natural sweeteners to create a smooth consistency. The preparation is simple and does not require cooking, making it a quick summer dessert option.
Sunflower seeds pudding is different from chia pudding, Greek yogurt pudding, or avocado mousse. Chia pudding relies on soaking seeds to achieve a gel texture; Greek yogurt pudding is dairy-based and thicker; and avocado mousse has a rich consistency. Sunflower seed pudding stands out for its smooth, creamy texture, made without heavy ingredients.
Sunflower seed pudding supports weight loss">supports weight loss due to its balanced fat and protein content, which helps maintain steady energy levels. Using natural sweeteners like dates or honey keeps the dessert lighter than refined sugar options.{{/usCountry}}
Sunflower seed pudding supports weight loss">supports weight loss due to its balanced fat and protein content, which helps maintain steady energy levels. Using natural sweeteners like dates or honey keeps the dessert lighter than refined sugar options.{{/usCountry}}
The seeds provide vitamin E and essential nutrients">vitamin E and essential nutrients, while the light texture makes them suitable for summer. This healthy sunflower seed pudding offers a refreshing taste and works well as a simple, nutritious dessert for daily routines.
How Sunflower Seed Pudding Compares with Other Healthy Desserts{{/usCountry}}
The seeds provide vitamin E and essential nutrients">vitamin E and essential nutrients, while the light texture makes them suitable for summer. This healthy sunflower seed pudding offers a refreshing taste and works well as a simple, nutritious dessert for daily routines.
How Sunflower Seed Pudding Compares with Other Healthy Desserts{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Sunflower Seed Pudding
Chia Pudding
Greek Yogurt Pudding
Avocado Chocolate Mousse
Main Ingredient
Sunflower seeds
Chia seeds
Greek yogurt
Avocado
Texture
Smooth and creamy
Gel-like and slightly grainy
Thick and creamy
Rich and dense
Protein Content
Moderate plant protein
Moderate
High (dairy protein)
Low to moderate
Fat Content
Healthy fats from seeds
Low fat
Moderate
Higher due to avocado
Sweetening Options
Dates or honey
Honey or fruits
Honey or fruit puree
Natural sweeteners
Cooking Required
No cooking
No cooking
No cooking
No cooking
Calorie Level
Low to moderate
Low
Moderate
Higher
Digestibility
Easy to digest
Easy to digest
Moderate (dairy-based)
Moderate
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: No cooking required
- Servings: 2 servings
- Calories: 120–150 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and smooth
- Nutrition: Rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and plant protein
- Difficulty: Easy
Sunflower Seed Pudding with Smooth Texture and Light Summer Taste{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: No cooking required
- Servings: 2 servings
- Calories: 120–150 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and smooth
- Nutrition: Rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and plant protein
- Difficulty: Easy
Sunflower Seed Pudding with Smooth Texture and Light Summer Taste{{/usCountry}}
This sunflower seed pudding has a creamy and smooth texture with a mild nutty flavour. The consistency feels light and refreshing, making it suitable for summer desserts. It blends easily and sets quickly without cooking, making it a convenient and nutritious option.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup sunflower seeds (soaked for 4–5 hours)
- 1 cup almond milk or regular milk
- 2–3 soft dates or 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Drain the soaked sunflower seeds and transfer them to a blender. Add milk and blend until smooth and creamy, with no grainy texture.
- Add dates or honey, along with vanilla extract, then blend again to evenly combine everything. Adjust sweetness as needed.
- Pour the mixture into serving bowls or glasses and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours to allow it to set slightly.
- Once chilled, the pudding will develop a thicker and creamier consistency. Serve it cold as a refreshing and light summer dessert.
Tips to Get the Best Texture and Taste
Soak Seeds Properly
Soaking sunflower seeds helps soften them for smooth blending. It also improves texture and makes the pudding easier to digest.
Blend Until Completely Smooth
Blending thoroughly ensures a creamy consistency without graininess. Take time to achieve a silky texture for better results.
Adjust Liquid for Consistency
Adding more milk makes the pudding lighter and softer. Reducing liquid helps achieve a thicker and richer texture.
Use Natural Sweeteners Carefully
Dates or honey provide gentle sweetness without overpowering flavour. Adjust quantity based on preference for balanced taste.
Chill Before Serving
Refrigeration helps the pudding set and improves texture. Serving it cold enhances its refreshing summer feel.
Add Flavour Variations
Vanilla, cardamom, or cocoa can enhance the taste naturally. These additions keep the dessert interesting without extra heaviness.
Nutritional Value of Sunflower Seed Pudding
This pudding provides a balanced mix of healthy fats, plant protein, and essential nutrients. According to USDA">USDA, sunflower seeds are naturally rich in vitamin E, while milk or plant-based alternatives add additional nutrition, making it a light yet nourishing dessert for summer.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
140 calories
Protein
5 g
Carbohydrates
12 g
Fat
8 g
Fibre
2 g
Vitamin E
High
Ingredient Contribution to Nutrition
Each ingredient in sunflower seed pudding plays an important role in its nutritional value. The seeds offer healthy fats and protein, while natural sweeteners and milk help maintain balance and enhance taste.
Ingredient
Benefit
Sunflower Seeds
Provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and plant protein
Milk / Almond Milk
Adds calcium and improves texture
Dates / Honey
Natural sweetness with added nutrients
Vanilla Extract
Enhances flavour naturally
FAQs
Is sunflower seed pudding good for weight loss?
Sunflower seed pudding can support weight loss due to its balanced fats and protein content. It helps maintain steady energy levels and reduces frequent hunger cravings.
Can sunflower seed pudding be made vegan?
Sunflower seed pudding can be made vegan by using almond milk or any plant-based milk. It keeps the recipe light and suitable for different dietary preferences.
How long should sunflower seed pudding be chilled?
Sunflower seed pudding should be chilled for at least 1–2 hours for better texture. Chilling helps it thicken and improves the overall taste experience.
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