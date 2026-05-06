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Low-Calorie 4-Ingredient Sunflower Seed Pudding with Natural Sweeteners For a Cooling Summer Dessert

Sunflower seed pudding is a simple dessert made with seeds, milk, and natural sweeteners, offering a light, nutritious, and cooling option for summer meals.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 12:15 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A creamy dessert can be made without heavy ingredients by using nutrient-rich seeds. Low-calorie 4-ingredient sunflower seed pudding is a modern, healthy dessert that uses basic ingredients to create a smooth, refreshing dish suitable for summer.

4 Ingredient Sunflower Seed Pudding(Freepik)

Sunflower seeds have been used in many cuisines as a nutritious ingredient due to their healthy fats and plant-based protein">healthy fats and plant-based protein. This pudding blends soaked sunflower seeds with milk and natural sweeteners to create a smooth consistency. The preparation is simple and does not require cooking, making it a quick summer dessert option.

Sunflower seeds pudding is different from chia pudding, Greek yogurt pudding, or avocado mousse. Chia pudding relies on soaking seeds to achieve a gel texture; Greek yogurt pudding is dairy-based and thicker; and avocado mousse has a rich consistency. Sunflower seed pudding stands out for its smooth, creamy texture, made without heavy ingredients.

Feature

Sunflower Seed Pudding

Chia Pudding

Greek Yogurt Pudding

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Main Ingredient

Sunflower seeds

Chia seeds

Greek yogurt

Avocado

Texture

Smooth and creamy

Gel-like and slightly grainy

Thick and creamy

Rich and dense

Protein Content

Moderate plant protein

Moderate

High (dairy protein)

Low to moderate

Fat Content

Healthy fats from seeds

Low fat

Moderate

Higher due to avocado

Sweetening Options

Dates or honey

Honey or fruits

Honey or fruit puree

Natural sweeteners

Cooking Required

No cooking

No cooking

No cooking

No cooking

Calorie Level

Low to moderate

Low

Moderate

Higher

Digestibility

Easy to digest

Easy to digest

Moderate (dairy-based)

Moderate

This sunflower seed pudding has a creamy and smooth texture with a mild nutty flavour. The consistency feels light and refreshing, making it suitable for summer desserts. It blends easily and sets quickly without cooking, making it a convenient and nutritious option.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sunflower seeds (soaked for 4–5 hours)
  • 1 cup almond milk or regular milk
  • 2–3 soft dates or 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Drain the soaked sunflower seeds and transfer them to a blender. Add milk and blend until smooth and creamy, with no grainy texture.
  2. Add dates or honey, along with vanilla extract, then blend again to evenly combine everything. Adjust sweetness as needed.
  3. Pour the mixture into serving bowls or glasses and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours to allow it to set slightly.
  4. Once chilled, the pudding will develop a thicker and creamier consistency. Serve it cold as a refreshing and light summer dessert.

Tips to Get the Best Texture and Taste

Soak Seeds Properly

Soaking sunflower seeds helps soften them for smooth blending. It also improves texture and makes the pudding easier to digest.

Blend Until Completely Smooth

Blending thoroughly ensures a creamy consistency without graininess. Take time to achieve a silky texture for better results.

Adjust Liquid for Consistency

Adding more milk makes the pudding lighter and softer. Reducing liquid helps achieve a thicker and richer texture.

Use Natural Sweeteners Carefully

Dates or honey provide gentle sweetness without overpowering flavour. Adjust quantity based on preference for balanced taste.

Chill Before Serving

Refrigeration helps the pudding set and improves texture. Serving it cold enhances its refreshing summer feel.

Add Flavour Variations

Vanilla, cardamom, or cocoa can enhance the taste naturally. These additions keep the dessert interesting without extra heaviness.

Nutritional Value of Sunflower Seed Pudding

This pudding provides a balanced mix of healthy fats, plant protein, and essential nutrients. According to USDA">USDA, sunflower seeds are naturally rich in vitamin E, while milk or plant-based alternatives add additional nutrition, making it a light yet nourishing dessert for summer.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

140 calories

Protein

5 g

Carbohydrates

12 g

Fat

8 g

Fibre

2 g

Vitamin E

High

Ingredient Contribution to Nutrition

Each ingredient in sunflower seed pudding plays an important role in its nutritional value. The seeds offer healthy fats and protein, while natural sweeteners and milk help maintain balance and enhance taste.

Ingredient

Benefit

Sunflower Seeds

Provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and plant protein

Milk / Almond Milk

Adds calcium and improves texture

Dates / Honey

Natural sweetness with added nutrients

Vanilla Extract

Enhances flavour naturally

FAQs

Is sunflower seed pudding good for weight loss?

Sunflower seed pudding can support weight loss due to its balanced fats and protein content. It helps maintain steady energy levels and reduces frequent hunger cravings.

Can sunflower seed pudding be made vegan?

Sunflower seed pudding can be made vegan by using almond milk or any plant-based milk. It keeps the recipe light and suitable for different dietary preferences.

How long should sunflower seed pudding be chilled?

Sunflower seed pudding should be chilled for at least 1–2 hours for better texture. Chilling helps it thicken and improves the overall taste experience.

 
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