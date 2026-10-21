Make your breakfast nutritious and drinkable: Jennifer Garner shares 2 smoothie recipes packed with protein and probiotics

For a recent episode of her Instagram ‘Pretend Cooking Show’ series, actor Jennifer Garner shared recipes for two fruit-and-vegetable smoothies featuring protein, fibre, and probiotics. If you are looking for easy blends that make your mornings easier and provide a filling, nutritious breakfast, you could steal this recipe.

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According to Jennifer, the smoothies are ‘delicious’ and ‘nutrient-packed.’ Sharing the recipes and the ingredients needed to make both the smoothies on Instagram, Jennifer wrote in the caption, “Protein and Probiotic Smoothies. Today we are experiencing the throes of indecision: which of these two (delicious/nutrient-packed) smoothie blends should we consider for your families?”

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Beet, cherry, and banana protein and probiotics smoothie

Ingredients:

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• Cherry

• Beet

• Whey protein powder

• Filtered water

• Orange juice

• Apple with the skin on

• Coconut milk

• Dates

• Lemon juice

• Pumpkin seed

• Probiotic culture

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in your power blender and blend until everything is well combined. Enjoy the smoothie.

Pineapple, orange, guava and carrot protein and probiotics smoothie

Ingredients

• Pineapple

• Orange juice

• Guava

• Carrot

• Whey protein powder

• Filtered water

• Apple with the skin on

• Coconut milk

• Dates

• Lemon juice

• Pumpkin seed

• Probiotic culture

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in your power blender and blend until everything is well combined. Enjoy the smoothie.

The nutritional factor

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Both smoothies are made with whey protein, which is a complete protein, meaning it supplies all nine essential amino acids your body can’t make on its own, according to a report by the Cleveland Clinic. Additionally, the pumpkin seeds add a little more protein, plus nutrients like magnesium and zinc.

Meanwhile, whole fruits, vegetables and seeds provide some fibre, which acts as fuel for healthy gut bacteria and supports regular digestion. Lastly, both drinks include a probiotic culture, which is generally good for you, as it provides live beneficial bacteria and yeasts that support digestion, boost your immune system, and help maintain a healthy balance of microbes in your gut.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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