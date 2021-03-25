Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Make your Holi sweeter with this simple Thandai Kulfi: Recipe
recipe

Make your Holi sweeter with this simple Thandai Kulfi: Recipe

Try this simple recipe of creamy and fragrant Thandai Kulfi on Holi and you might stop ordering this dessert from outside.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Thandai kulfi recipe(Instagram/ blendofspicesbysara)

Holi is right around the corner. The colourful festival brings with it lots of joy and a great amount of delicious food. From gujiya to malpua, thandai and kulfi, this festival is a foodie's dream. But if you are also like us and are a little skeptical about getting your desserts from the market, it's time to wear your chef's hat and make some desserts yourself.

Today, we will share with you a recipe Thandai Kulfi that you can easily make at home. This recipe is quick, fairly simple and does not require a lot of ingredients. You might become the designated dessert maker at your home after this and give a strong competition to that mitahi wale bhaiya.

The best part - this frozen creamy concoction tastes divine when you take the first bite after a long day of fun.

So let's get down to the recipe of Thandai Kulfi without wasting any more time

Ingredients:

2 cup full-fat milk

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup organic sugar

4 tbsp thandai masala powder

2 tbsp chopped nuts

1 tbsp cornflour

Method:

Out of the two cups of milk, boil 1 3/4 cups and let it simmer for 15 mins. To this, add sugar, condensed milk while it is still on low flame. Do not forget to continuously stir this mixture for another 5 mins.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Recipe: Got only 20 minutes to prep dinner? Try your hands on Falafel wraps

Recipe: Enjoy a scrumptious and colourful Holi with this bowl of saffron rice

Recipe: Klepon, Indonesian Pandan flavoured glutinous rice balls with palm sugar

Recipe: Quick and easy Indonesian vegetable stir fry, Cap Cai

In a small bowl, mix the remaining milk with cornflour and make sure there are no lumps. Pour this mixture into the boiling milk and continue stirring. This process should take place while the milk is still on low flame.

Continue stirring for five more minutes and after that, add the thandai masala along with the chopped nuts and let it simmer for 5 more minutes. Once done, you will notice a change in the consistency and after this mixture turns thick remove it from the flame and allow it to cool.

Once the desired temperature is achieved, pour the mixture in kulfi moulds and let these freeze overnight or for 7-8 hours. Plate them and add some more chopped nuts on top before serving. Enjoy this delicious and creamy dessert and tell us what you think about it.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ blendofspicesbysara)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kulfi recipe holi dessert recipes
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP