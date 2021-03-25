Make your Holi sweeter with this simple Thandai Kulfi: Recipe

Holi is right around the corner. The colourful festival brings with it lots of joy and a great amount of delicious food. From gujiya to malpua, thandai and kulfi, this festival is a foodie's dream. But if you are also like us and are a little skeptical about getting your desserts from the market, it's time to wear your chef's hat and make some desserts yourself.

Today, we will share with you a recipe Thandai Kulfi that you can easily make at home. This recipe is quick, fairly simple and does not require a lot of ingredients. You might become the designated dessert maker at your home after this and give a strong competition to that mitahi wale bhaiya.

The best part - this frozen creamy concoction tastes divine when you take the first bite after a long day of fun.

So let's get down to the recipe of Thandai Kulfi without wasting any more time

Ingredients:

2 cup full-fat milk

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup organic sugar

4 tbsp thandai masala powder

2 tbsp chopped nuts

1 tbsp cornflour

Method:

Out of the two cups of milk, boil 1 3/4 cups and let it simmer for 15 mins. To this, add sugar, condensed milk while it is still on low flame. Do not forget to continuously stir this mixture for another 5 mins.

In a small bowl, mix the remaining milk with cornflour and make sure there are no lumps. Pour this mixture into the boiling milk and continue stirring. This process should take place while the milk is still on low flame.

Continue stirring for five more minutes and after that, add the thandai masala along with the chopped nuts and let it simmer for 5 more minutes. Once done, you will notice a change in the consistency and after this mixture turns thick remove it from the flame and allow it to cool.

Once the desired temperature is achieved, pour the mixture in kulfi moulds and let these freeze overnight or for 7-8 hours. Plate them and add some more chopped nuts on top before serving. Enjoy this delicious and creamy dessert and tell us what you think about it.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ blendofspicesbysara)

