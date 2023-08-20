Monsoon delights: 3 delectable corn recipes to savour and celebrate rainy days

With showers lashing the landscape, there is no better time to enjoy the comforting flavours of corn. Thanks to its golden hue and tantalising sweetness, corn is the ideal food for the cosy atmosphere of the monsoon. Although corn is a year-round food, it is much more enjoyable to eat during the monsoon, when it is readily available and at its finest. Imagine sinking your teeth into a succulent corncob, its juiciness enhanced by the cool breeze blowing through your windows. These recipes with corn fulfil the natural need to seek warmth and comfort indoors when the rain clouds the world outside, transforming mundane days into gourmet celebrations. (Also read: 3 healthy and delicious recipes for the monsoon season to strengthen your immunity )

Delectable corn recipes for monsoons

From its golden hue to its irresistible sweetness, corn complements the cosy ambience of monsoons perfectly.(Pinterest)

Check out some mouthwatering corn recipes curated by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that are sure to elevate your rainy-day culinary experience.

1. Crispy Corn Cheese Balls

Experience a burst of flavours with Crispy Corn Cheese Balls – a perfect fusion of crunch and creaminess. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Sweet Corn crushed ¾ cup

Sweet corn (cream style) ½ cup

Mozzarella cheese grated 2-3 tablespoons

Spring onion chopped 1

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 1 tablespoon

Red chilli flakes ½ teaspoon

Salt to taste

Cornflour/cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Oil for deep-frying

Corn flakes coarsely crushed for coating

Method:

1. Take sweet corn in a bowl. Add cream-style corn, spring onion with greens, coriander leaves, chilli flakes, salt, cheese and cornflour and mix well.

2. Heat sufficient oil in a pan.

3. Divide the corn-cheese mixture into equal portions and shape them into small balls.

4. Coat the balls with the cornflakes and deep-fry in hot oil till golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.

5. Serve hot.

2. Tandoori Corn

Savour the tantalizing taste of Tandoori Corn, infused with aromatic spices and a touch of charred perfection. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 corns on the cob

½ cup hung yogurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

4 tsps red chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp black salt

Salt to taste

¼ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder

½ lemon

1½ tbsps mustard oil

2 tsps oil + for drizzling

2 tsps butter

Melted butter for brushing

Chopped fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Peel the corns on the cob.

2. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a deep pan.

3. Add the corns and cook for 10-12 minutes. Drain and allow to cool completely.

4. To make the marinade, take hung yogurt in a bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, black salt, salt, dried fenugreek leaves powder, squeeze the juice of lemon and add mustard oil and mix till well combined.

5. Brush the marinade over the boiled corns. Take a few hot pieces of charcoal in a small stainless steel bowl and place it over the corn. Drizzle a few drops of oil, immediately cover and let the flavour infuse for 1-2 minutes. Remove the bowl and let the corns marinate for 30-40 minutes.

6. Heat butter and oil in a non-stick grill pan. Place the corns over it and grill for 1-2 minutes on each side or till well grilled on all sides.

7. Place a wire rack over direct flame and place the corns over it and char for a few seconds on each side.

8. Brush some butter over the charred corns and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.

3. Buttery Corn Chaat

Indulge in the rich flavors of Buttery Corn Chaat, a harmonious blend of succulent corn kernels and aromatic spices. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups corn kernel

4 tbsps butter

Salt to taste

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp chaat masala

1 tsp black salt

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

2 tbsps freshly chopped coriander leaves

1 green chilli, chopped

1 lemon

Coriander sprig for garnish

Method:

1. Heat sufficient water in non-stick pan, add corn kernels, salt, mix well and cook till corn kernels are completely done.

2. Combine together cooked corn kernels, butter, red chilli powder, chaat masala, sprinkle black salt, salt crushed black, coriander, green chillies, squeeze lemon and mix well.

3. Garnish with coriander spring and serve immediately.

