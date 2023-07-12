National French Fries Day 2023: 5 unique homemade fries recipes to try at home

National French Fries Day 2023: Get ready to celebrate everyone's favourite crispy and delicious treat because National French Fries Day is here! It is celebrated every year on July 14 and is dedicated to one of the most beloved and universally enjoyed snacks worldwide. On this joyous occasion, we pay homage to the humble yet irresistible French fry, a beloved side dish that has captured the hearts and taste buds of people around the world. Whether you prefer them thin and crispy, thick and fluffy, or loaded with toppings, french fries have become a culinary icon that brings delight to both young and old. If you're looking to elevate your french fry game and add some excitement to your homemade creations, here are some must try recipes. (Also read: Recipe: Move over the regular French fries and try these crispy carrot fries )

Creative Homemade French Fry Recipes to Try

National French Fries Day is the perfect opportunity to step into your kitchen and unleash your creativity, transforming ordinary fries into mouthwatering culinary delights. (Unsplash)

Chef Raji shared with HT lifestyle five unique and delicious recipes that will tantalize your taste buds.

1. Chilli Cheese Fries

Chilli Cheese Fries (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 potatoes

1 cup homemade chili

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup diced jalapeños

1 dollop sour cream

Chopped cilantro, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

2. Toss fries with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

4. Top fries with chili, cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.

5. Bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

6. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

2. Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 large avocados, ripe but firm

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 egg, beaten

Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

2. Cut avocados in half lengthwise and remove the pits.

3. Cut each avocado half into 3-4 wedges.

4. In a shallow bowl, whisk together flour, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

5. In a separate shallow bowl, beat the egg.

6. Dip avocado wedges in the egg, then coat in the breadcrumb mixture.

7. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

8. Fry avocado wedges in batches for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and crispy.

9. Drain on paper towels.

10. Serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauce

3. Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Fries (Unsplash)

Ingredient:

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into fries

1/4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

2. Toss sweet potato fries with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

3. Spread fries on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

4. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve.

4. Carrot Fries with Cilantro-Lime Dip

Carrot Fries with Cilantro-Lime Dip recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into fries

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C)

2. Toss carrots with olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.

3. Spread carrots on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

4. In a small bowl, combine cilantro, lime juice, and garlic powder.

5. Serve carrot fries with cilantro-lime dip.

5. Thai Curry Fries

Ingredients:

2 potatoes

1 teaspoon Thai curry powder (red or green)

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions:

1. Cut potatoes into fries.

2. Soak in cold water for 30 minutes.

3. Fry in hot oil until golden brown.

4. Toss fries with Thai curry powder, lime juice, and cilantro.

5. Serve immediately.

