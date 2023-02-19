National Muffin Day 2023: Irresistible muffin recipes to enjoy as evening snack

The humble muffin doesn't need a special occasion. It can very well be your breakfast substitute on a busy morning, a quick dessert to enjoy with your friend to celebrate a small victory, or an evening snack to team with your coffee. Whether you are looking to indulge in a rich chocolate dessert, or a healthy mindful snack is something that completely depends on you. They are said to have originated as early as 10th century and were cooked with yeast in a pan and it was not before 19th century that they become widely and wildly popular. If you are in a mood to bake something super-fast, a muffin is the perfect choice considering they can be made in a jiffy even on a weekday.

On the occasion of National Muffin Day, here are 2 delicious recipes you can make at home and relish with your loved ones.

1. Blueberry Ragi Muffins

(Recipe by Chef Arvind Rai, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel)

Ingredients

1. Refined Flour - 200 grams

2. Finger Millet Powder - 50 grams

3. Finger Millet Whole - 50 grams

4. Butter - 300 grams

5. Sugar - 300 grams

6. Egg - 9 Nos.

7. Baking Powder - ½ tsp.

8. Vanilla Essence - 5 ml

9. Blueberry Fruit Filling - 100 grams

10. Broken Cashew nut - 100 grams

Method

- Take butter and bring it to room temperature. Take a mixing bowl and beat the butter in it using a whisker. Add sugar and whisk till it gets creamier and fluffy.

- Gradually add eggs one by one while whipping. Continue whisking until you get a smooth, creamy texture of the batter. The whole beating process may take up to 15-20 minutes.

- Roast the finger millet and crush to coarse powder.

- Mix refined flour, finger millet flour, roasted and crushed finger millet, baking powder and gradually add the flour mix into the batter using a spatula. Gently stir and fold the mixture, as you keep adding flour into the batter mixture.

- Add Blueberry fruit filling to the mixture.

- Pre-heat the oven to 175 degree celcius.

- Pour the prepared batter in muffin moulds and top with broken cashew nuts and bake it in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or till toothpick or skewer pierced in the centre of the cake comes out clean.

- Cool it to room temperature and then serve.

2. Choco Almond Muffin Recipe

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients

Cocoa powder - 4 tablespoons

Refined flour coarsely ground - 2 tablespoons

Almonds chopped - 10-12

Eggs - 4

Sugar - 1 cup

Refined flour (maida) - 3 tablespoons

Butter melted - 4 tablespoons

Method

- Preheat oven to 180ºC. Break eggs into a bowl.

- Add sugar and blend with a hand blender till frothy. Sieve refined flour and cocoa powder into a bowl. Add coarsely ground almonds and mix.

- Add this flour mixture gradually to the eggs, mixing with the blender continuously. Add melted butter and mix.

- Pour the batter into muffin moulds till half full. Sprinkle chopped almonds on top and bake in the preheated oven for twenty to twenty five minutes.

- Serve hot.

