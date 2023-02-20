National Pancake Day 2023: 3 nutritious pancake recipes for breakfast

National Pancake Day is being celebrated on February 21 this year. A popular breakfast item and a delightful dessert, pancakes are highly versatile and have endless variations that can satisfy your sweet tooth or savoury cravings depending on your mood. In India, we have several regional pancakes ranging from dosa, uttapam, appam, malpua, cheela and thalipeeth in almost all regions of our country. Pancake is a thin flat cake prepared with a batter of flour, eggs, sugar, butter in case of a sweet version while a spicy pancake is prepared with flour, salt, turmeric, onion, garlic, ginger and a mix of other spices. They can be made healthy by adding nutritious ingredients. They are especially loved by kids. (Also read: Start your day right with coffee pancakes and macarons. Recipes inside)

Shruti Keluskar, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, SB Road, Pune suggests some easy-to-make pancake recipes for a yummy breakfast.

1. Cinnamon Pancakes with Blueberries Spread

Starting with the easiest one, here is a recipe of thin breakfast pancake served with the goodness of blueberries.

INGREDIENTS

- Whole wheat flour (30g)

- Cinnamon (1/2 tsp)

- Egg/ curd (1 no./ 1 small bowl)

- Milk (1 cup)

- Peanut butter (1 tbsp)

- Blueberries (5-6 no's)

- Sugar (1 tsp)

DIRECTIONS

1. Mix the flour with cinnamon and add egg/curd to it and whisk continuously until the mixture is smooth enough to pour.

2. On a pan, add little oil. Take the batter and pour it into the pan once it is hot.

3. Cook well and both the sides

4. Next in a pan, take the blueberries and add ¼ cup of water and sugar. Mix it well for 2 mins or till the sugar melts completely

5. Serve the pancake with the blueberry spread and peanut butter.

2. Healthy Buckwheat Pancake

A super healthy nutrient-packed recipe, it is easy to cook and makes for a perfect snacking option.

INGREDIENTS

- 100 g fruits

- 20 g Buckwheat

- 10 g wheat flour

- 2 tsp sugar

- 1 tsp cinnamon

- 1 egg/1 bowl of curd

- 85 ml buttermilk

- 1 tsp butter

- Yogurt (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Mix the flour with sugar and cinnamon. To this add the egg/curd.

2. Add buttermilk slowly and stir the batter well.

3. On a non-stick pan, apply a little melted butter and pour the batter. Let it cook from both sides, it will take about 2-3 minutes

4. Serve this superfood recipe with a choice of yogurt and sliced fruits.

3. Tangy Tofu Pancakes

It is a protein-packed pancake recipe that can be enjoyed with a tangy sauce to the side.

INGREDIENTS

- 30 g whole wheat flour

- ½ cup milk/buttermilk

- 2 tsp oil

- 50 g spinach

- 15 g tofu

- 1 egg/ 1 bowl curd

- 2 tbsp cheese spread

- Tamarind sauce

DIRECTIONS

1. For the batter, mix wheat flour with egg/curd and add milk/buttermilk gradually to get the batter to a smooth consistency.

2. Pour the batter on the pan once it is hot and cook it from both the sides.

3. Next in a grill pan, apply little oil and grill the tofu cut into small cubes.

4. Chop spinach finely and just toss it in a pan.

5. For serving, take a pancake, put the cheese spread now add spinach and tofu.

6. Side of tamarind sauce makes a super tasty combo.

