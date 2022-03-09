Start your day right with coffee pancakes and macarons. Recipes inside

Mornings are great when our breakfasts are great. Breakfasts form a very important part of the day's food. It is also something which drives our mood for the rest of the day. It is very important to strike a balance between healthy and tasty when it comes to breakfasts. We have curated two lip-smacking recipes which will brighten up the rest of your day.

Coffee pancakes:

Ingredients:

150 ml of coffee

2 large eggs

150 ml of milk

150 g of flour

50 g of sugar

1 pinch of salt

Butter to taste

Method:

Prepare the coffee with mocha and let it cool. Separate the egg white and the yolks. Take a container and add egg yolks, sugar, flour, milk, coffee and salt and whisk together. Add the egg whites in the mix and whisk everything nicely. Cover the mixture with a cloth and let it rest for some time. To make the pancakes, take a medium-sized non-stick pan and add a dollop of butter. Pour the mix in small amounts and bake the pancakes on both sides. Garnish the stack of pancakes with icing sugar, dark chocolate flakes, whipped cream, jams or honey to taste and relish.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Espresso macarons:

Ingredients:

4 egg whites

75g caster sugar

225g icing sugar

115g ground almonds

1 shot espresso

A pinch of salt

150g dark chocolate

125ml double cream

Method:

Whisk egg whites with caster sugar in clean bowl until they form stiff peaks. Sieve icing sugar and almonds into bowl to prevent clumps. Slowly fold these into egg white mixture. Incorporate espresso a little at a time. Spoon mixture into piping bag. Cover baking sheets with non-stick paper or baking parchment. Pipe small circles of mixture onto parchment. Macarons don’t spread too much when baked; leave only a small gap between them. When finished, tap baking sheet onto worktop a few times to help release air bubbles. Leave macarons for 20-40 minutes, or until they get a nice crust; they should be dry to the touch before baking. Preheat oven to 150℃/300℉. Heat cream in saucepan until boiling, then remove from heat and add espresso and chocolate (chopped). Wait a few seconds for chocolate to melt, then stir until it forms a shiny ganache. Leave to cool. Bake macarons for 20-25 minutes. They should come off the parchment easily when partially cooled. When completely cool, spread ganache onto one macaron, then sandwich it with another.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

