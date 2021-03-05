Healthy Recipe: Make Oats-Cranberry Pancakes and start your day on a sweet note
- Try this delicious recipe of Oats and Cranberry Pancakes that don't just taste divine but are also healthy. You can now enjoy pancakes without the guilt.
Start your weekend with a delicious pancake breakfast that is actually healthy for you. We know that generally pancakes and health don't go hand-in-hand but by just making a few tweaks to the recipe, you can have a delicious breakfast minus the guilt. Just imagine, warm pancakes, fresh off the pan with maple syrup or honey drizzling on it and fresh fruits on the side, sounds divine right? The recipe that we will be sharing with you also tastes delectable.
So without wasting any more time, let's dive right into the recipe of Oats and Cranberry pancakes.
Ingredients:
1 cup oats
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
2-3 tsp cranberry
1 banana
1 egg
2 to 3 tsp sugar or jaggery
1/2 tsp baking powder
1 cup milk
1/2 tsp cinnamon powder
Refined oil for greasing pan
Method:
Put all the ingredients in a blender, except the oil, and churn them together to get the batter. Once you get the desired consistency, stop blending. For the next step, heat a non-stick pan or a tawa and grease it with a little bit of oil. Once, it is warm enough, put a ladder full of the batter in the centre of the pan.
Let one side of the pancake cook fully and once you see some bubbles popping, flip the pancake but with extreme caution. Once you think it is nicely cooked on both sides, remove the pancake and plate them. Pour some honey and enjoy your divine breakfast. Tell us what you think of the recipe.
That is not all, let's also talk a little about the health benefits of the ingredients that will be used in your delicious weekend breakfast. Oats are a great breakfast option as they are high in fibre, have lower cholesterol and even help in maintaining blood sugar levels. Even cranberry is rich in minerals and vitamins, especially Vitamin C.
Honey is a great source of antioxidants and is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/dine.with.rakhi)
