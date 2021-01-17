Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes
- Looking to give gluten the hook? Check out this delicious vegan recipe that preps up super fluffy and light banana pancakes which are golden and crisp on the outside and will make you forget you ever missed gluten
Sunday is eagerly awaited not only because we get to finally hang up our workout boots but also for marking our cheat day when we unapologetically and guilt-free binge on desserts. If you too are like us who treat their sweet tooth for being a good chap all week, here is a banana pancakes recipe that you should definitely try.
Those looking to give gluten the hook or want to forget that they ever missed it are in for a treat as this banana pancake recipe is vegan and gluten-free. The fun fact, however, is that these vegan gluten-free banana pancakes only need 5 ingredients and take less than 20 minutes to prep and serve.
Ingredients:
2 mashed ripe bananas 4 tsp baking powder
2 cups almond milk
2 cups regular or gluten free all purpose flour
vegan butter for frying
Optional Ingredients
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tbsp maple syrup
Method:
Mash the ripe bananas and mix them with the almond milk, baking powder and optional ingredients. Next, mix in the flour which that result result in a slightly lumpy batter which is ok.
Heat a skillet to medium and add a little butter. Once the butter is melted and begins to bubble, scoop in 3-4 tbsp of the batter per pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the top and then flip. They should be golden brown.
Top these super delicious and lightly sweet pancakes with maple syrup. Serve with your favorite breakfast sides.
(Recipe: Jillian Glenn, Instagram/ peanutbutterandjillybeans)
Full of yummy banana flavor, these pancakes are super fluffy and light on the inside but golden and crisp on the outside. Can’t wait to make it our go-to pancake recipe, what about you?
