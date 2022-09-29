Navratri 2022 recipes: 5 teas that you can drink while fasting during Navratri

Navratri 2022: The festivaldedicated to the nine goddesses, blessing us with power, abundance, wealth and health, is here. This holy festival is observed in a variety of ways across the huge Indian subcontinent. Each region has a special way that is dedicated to it. Nevertheless, it is cherished and joyfully celebrated throughout India. The associated fasts, also known as vrats, are another significant aspect of the Navratri festival. Fasting is considered auspicious throughout the nine days of Navratri. Indian loves teas and our days are not complete without a cup of hot refreshing tea. Including tea in your fasting has multiple health benefits - it soothes hunger pangs, decreases any discomfort while fasting and keeps you calm and relaxed. To make your Navratri fasting more refreshing and healthy, we have listed some tea options that you can relish during the festivity.

(Also read: Navratri drinks 2022: 11 healthy and refreshing beverages to have during fasting )

Black Tea

Black tea has antioxidant properties, boost heart health, lower “bad” cholesterol, improve gut health and help in balancing blood sugar level.

Ingredients:

2 tsp black tea powder

½ tsp sugar

Methods:

1. To make black tea, boil 2 cups of water in a saucepan on a medium flame for 3 minutes.

2. Switch off the flame, add the tea powder, cover it with a lid and keep it aside for 3 minutes.

3. Strain immediately using a strainer and discard the tea powder. Serve the black tea immediately.

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

2. Pudina Green Tea

Green tea fights off allergies, clears skin, aids weight loss, improves mood and regulates blood sugar levels.

Ingredients:

1 tsp finely chopped mint leaves (pudina)

1 tsp green tea

1 tsp honey

½ tsp lemon juice

Method:

To make pudina green tea, pour 1 cup of hot water into a mug, place the green tea bag in the mug and allow it to stand for 1 minute. Remove the bag and discard it, add the mint leaves, honey and lemon juice and mix well. Serve the pudina green tea immediately.

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

3. Hibiscus Tea

Since many people engage in fasting for its metabolic benefits, drinking pure hibiscus tea during your fast can help increase those metabolic benefits. It promotes weight loss, supports liver health and fights inflammation.

Ingredients:

Hibiscus flowers – 4

Water – 2 cups

Cinnamon – 1/2 inch

Pepper seeds – 5

Cloves – 2

Cardamom – 1

Mint leaves – 10

Honey – 3 tbsp

Method:

1. Take the hibiscus flowers and separate the petals. Wash the petals well in water and keep aside.

2. Take cinnamon, pepper seeds, cloves and cardamom in mortar and pestle and crush it well into powder.

3. Take hibiscus petals in a pan and add water to it. Add the crushed spices and few mint leaves to it and mix well. Once it starts boiling, switch off.

4. Allow it to steep for few minutes and the color of petals will turn pale. Now, strain the tea to cup and add honey to it. Mix well.

5. Add some mint leaves and serve hot. You can also cool it, add ice cubes to serve iced tea. Enjoy hibiscus tea hot or iced as you prefer.

(Recipe by Swathy Nandhini, Food blogger and Founder of Shravs Kitchen)

4. Lemon Grass Tea

Lemon grass tea is great for detox and weight loss. It relieves anxiety, lower cholesterol, prevent infection, boost oral health and relieves pain. It is great for your overall health and well being.

Ingredients:

½ cup lemongrass, finely chopped

½ cup mint leaves, finely chopped

1 tsp tea powder

Gaggery as per taste

Method:

To make lemongrass tea, combine the lemon grass, mint leaves and jaggery with 5 cups of water in a pan and bring it to a boil. Lower the flame and simmer till it reduces to about 3 cups. Remove from the flame and simmer till it reduces to about 3 cups. Strain the lemongrass tea and serve hot.

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

5. Detox tea

Detox tea is great for your metabolism and body. It helps in releasing toxins from body and alleviate digestive issues, protects cell and removes impurities from the blood in the liver.

Ingredients:

⅓ cup chopped ginger

1 ¼ tsp lemon juice

4 cloves

1 ¼ tsp cinnamon powder ( dalchini)

¼ cup chopped lemongrass

1 tbsp chopped tulsi leaves

1 tbsp honey

Method:

Boil 4 ½ cups pf water in a deep pan, add all the ingredients except honey, mix well and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes. Strain and pour into 4 individual cups. Add 1 ½ tsp honey in each cup, mix well and serve immediately.

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

