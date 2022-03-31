Chaitra Navratri fasting tips: Things to remember during nine days of fasting

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Navratri fasting is set to begin from April 2 and all those keeping the fasts have already started making preparations from putting together puja samagri to buying vrat-friendly food to eat during the fasting days. During Navratri, those who are fasting start their day early, perform puja as per the muhurat, and eat foods that are allowed during fasting. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts you should keep in mind)

Samak ke chawal, singhare ka atta, potato, arabi, lauki, pumpkin, sweet potato, kuttu ka atta, all fruits, sendha namak are some of the things that people can eat while fasting. Each day of of Navratri (nine nights) is dedicated to an avatar of Maa Durga. The nine avatars of Durga that are celebrated during Chaitra Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri will be observed from April 2 to April 11 this year. The festival concludes on the ninth day with Ram Navami, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama on earth.

It is important to stay well-hydrated and eat a balanced meal while you are fasting so that you remain healthy and active. Fasting is also an opportunity to detox but only if it is done in a healthy way.

Nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, Founder of Health Before Wealth and Dr Nidhika Bahl - Integrative Nutritionist and Founder of HealthTalkWorld share with HT Digital some healthy fasting tips for Navratri.

1. Drink plenty of fluids: When you are fasting, it's important to stay hydrated. You can even go for lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, and green tea. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeinated beverages. They help curb hunger pangs but drinking them on an empty stomach can adversely affect your digestive system and cause the leaky gut syndrome.

2. Eat healthy foods: When you do eat, make sure to eat healthy foods that will give you energy and nutrients. Avoid processed foods and sugary snacks. Include a lot of fruits and vegetables in your fasting diet. Fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients that can keep you active and energized the whole day. Say no to fried foods.

3. Avoid unhealthy and deep-fried foods: The festive season calls for festive eating. Food items such as fried chaat, sabudana vada, puris, and potato chips may be popular but, they are unhealthy. Avoid such foods at all costs. Stick to your clean eating diet plan. If you can't control your craving for such foods, eat in moderation.

4. Don't starve yourself: Avoid fasting for long hours. Keep eating small healthy snacks like nuts, seeds, roasted chana, and makhana at short intervals of time. Long fasting hours may lead to weakness, anemia, fatigue, and headaches.

5. Get enough sleep: Fasting can be taxing on your body, so make sure to get enough sleep. This will also help you to avoid dizziness and throbbing headaches. Ensure that you take proper 7-8 hours of sleep every day.

6. Exercise: Exercise is a great way to stay healthy during Navratri. Not only will it help you physically, but it will also help you mentally and emotionally.

7. Stay energized: If you’re a working professional, carrying some nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pistachios will help also satiate your hunger. Don't forget to get your dose of protein from curd, buttermilk, paneer, and all plant protein smoothies.

8. Switch from refined sugar to healthier alternatives: Navratri fasts can be the best way to overcome your sugar cravings. Start by consuming 2 black dates per day. If you get sugar cravings, control them by eating protein in every meal. Avoid festive sweets. Instead, eat fruit.

9. Meditation: Meditation is a great way to relax and focus your mind during Navratri.

10. Be patient: Fasting can be difficult, so be patient with yourself. If you have a slip-up, don't beat yourself up. Just start again and focus on the positive.

