Chaitra Navratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts you should keep in mind

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Chaitra Navratri, the much-awaited nine days of fasting and worshipping nine avatars of Maa Durga, will be observed from April 2 to April 11 this year. The festival concludes on the ninth day which is called Ram Navami and is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama on earth. This year Ram Navami muhurat will begin from 1:32 am, April 10 and will end on 3:15 am, April 11.

Navratri is celebrated twice in a year. While Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March or April, Sharadiya Navratri is usually celebrated in October-November and concludes with Dussehra. Also known as Vasant Navratri, each day of the Hindu festival is dedicated to an avatar of Maa Durga. The avatars of Durga that are celebrated during Chaitra Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

If you are planning to fast during Chaitra Navratri, here are some Dos and Don'ts that you must consider.

Chaitra Navratri Dos

1. Do not forget to do Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana on the first day of Navratri. It is one of the most significant rituals of the festival should be done while Pratipada is prevailing.

2. Light an akhanda deepak on all days of Navratri till Dashmi. If it is unfeasible for you, alternatively you can also perform aarti in morning and evening every day till the festival concludes.

3. It is advised to do the paath of Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptasati on all days of Navratri.

4. Offer red flowers to all avatars of Devi Maa. It is advised to wear red clothes during puja. Try to offer Singar to Mata every day.

Chaitra Navratri Don'ts

1. Stay away from tamasic food and do not consume non-vegetarian food or alcohol.

2. Do not eat onion or garlic. Try to make your curry without the two ingredients.

3. Do not get hair cut or shaving during Navratri celebrations.

4. Try to follow a satvic lifestyle which also includes not criticizing others or gossiping.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON