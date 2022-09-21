Navratri recipes 2022: 3 delicious vrat-friendly pakoda recipes to try
Try these delicious and vrat-friendly pakoda recipes during your Navratri fast.
The countdown to nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri has begun. The Hindu festival that is celebrated in the month of Ashwin begins on September 26 and ends on October 5, the tenth day, with Dussehra this year. During this festival, Maa Durga devotees observe fast on all nine days or keep the vrat in jodas - first and last two. During their fast, they can have milk and dairy products, fruits, nuts, selected vegetables like potato, pumpkin, sweet potato, bottle gourd among others while abstaining from wheat and rice foods, salt, many vegetables apart from other things. Sendha namak, clove, cinnamon, cumin can be used to flavour food during this period. (Also read: Navratri 2022 special recipes: Vrat-friendly delicious raita recipes)
Here are some Navratri-special pakoda recipes that you can try as you fast.
1. Shakarkandi ke Pakode
(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)
Ingredients
Shakarkandi(peeled & boiled) - ½ kg
Chaat masala - 1 tbsp
Chilli powder - 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds (powdered & roasted) - 1 tbsp
Lahori namak (sendha) - 1 tbsp
Lemon juice - to taste
Green chillies (chopped) - 02 no.
Coriander (chopped) - to taste
Kuttu atta (batter) - 100 gms
Oil or clarified butter - to deep fry
Method
- Take a bowl, add shakarkandi, chaat masala, chilli powder, cumin seeds, sendha namak, chopped chilli and coriander. Mix well and keep aside.
- In another bowl, make batter of kuttu atta and water, mix together.
- Grease your hand with oil, take small ball of shakarkandi mixture. Fill in kuttu batter, make desired shape of this pakoda and deep fry. Serve hot with green coriander chutney
2. Sabudana Banana ke Pakode
(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)
Ingredients
Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) - 150 gms
Potato (boiled and mashed) - 50 gms
Banana green (boiled) - 01 pc
Sabudana pearls (soaked) - 50 gms
Cumin seeds (roasted and powdered) - 1 tbsp
Lahori namak (sendha) - to taste
Dry mango powder - 1 tbsp
Coriander powder - 1 tbsp
Chilli powder - ½ tbsp
Chopped green chilli - to garnish
Chopped coriander - to garnish
Roasted ground peanut - 1 tbsp
Method
- Take a bowl and put mashed potato, kuttu atta, sabudana pearls and green banana.
- Mix well together without water as sabudana and potato have enough moisture
- Add sendha namak and spices and refrigerate the mixture for 10 min
- Grease your hand and give a round tikki like shape and shallow fry in ghee or clarified butter. - Serve hot with navratra green chutney.
3. Vrat Ke Pakode
(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
Ingredients
1½ cups amaranth flour (rajgira atta)
3 medium potatoes, peeled
1 tsp Tata Sampann Chilli Powder
Rock salt (senda namak) to taste
½ tsp cumin seeds
2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander leaves
Oil for deep frying
Coconut chutney to serve
Method
1. In a large bowl, add rajgira atta, grate potatoes into it. Add Tata Sampann Chilli Powder, rock salt and cumin seeds, chopped coriander. Mix till well combined.
2. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai¸ drop in small portions of the prepared mixture and deep fry on medium heat till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.
3. Serve hot with coconut chutney.
