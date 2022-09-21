Navratri recipes 2022: 3 delicious vrat-friendly pakoda recipes to try

The countdown to nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri has begun. The Hindu festival that is celebrated in the month of Ashwin begins on September 26 and ends on October 5, the tenth day, with Dussehra this year. During this festival, Maa Durga devotees observe fast on all nine days or keep the vrat in jodas - first and last two. During their fast, they can have milk and dairy products, fruits, nuts, selected vegetables like potato, pumpkin, sweet potato, bottle gourd among others while abstaining from wheat and rice foods, salt, many vegetables apart from other things. Sendha namak, clove, cinnamon, cumin can be used to flavour food during this period. (Also read: Navratri 2022 special recipes: Vrat-friendly delicious raita recipes)

Here are some Navratri-special pakoda recipes that you can try as you fast.

1. Shakarkandi ke Pakode

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Shakarkandi(peeled & boiled) - ½ kg

Chaat masala - 1 tbsp

Chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds (powdered & roasted) - 1 tbsp

Lahori namak (sendha) - 1 tbsp

Lemon juice - to taste

Green chillies (chopped) - 02 no.

Coriander (chopped) - to taste

Kuttu atta (batter) - 100 gms

Oil or clarified butter - to deep fry

Method

- Take a bowl, add shakarkandi, chaat masala, chilli powder, cumin seeds, sendha namak, chopped chilli and coriander. Mix well and keep aside.

- In another bowl, make batter of kuttu atta and water, mix together.

- Grease your hand with oil, take small ball of shakarkandi mixture. Fill in kuttu batter, make desired shape of this pakoda and deep fry. Serve hot with green coriander chutney

2. Sabudana Banana ke Pakode

Sabudana banana ke pakode

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) - 150 gms

Potato (boiled and mashed) - 50 gms

Banana green (boiled) - 01 pc

Sabudana pearls (soaked) - 50 gms

Cumin seeds (roasted and powdered) - 1 tbsp

Lahori namak (sendha) - to taste

Dry mango powder - 1 tbsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Chilli powder - ½ tbsp

Chopped green chilli - to garnish

Chopped coriander - to garnish

Roasted ground peanut - 1 tbsp

Method

- Take a bowl and put mashed potato, kuttu atta, sabudana pearls and green banana.

- Mix well together without water as sabudana and potato have enough moisture

- Add sendha namak and spices and refrigerate the mixture for 10 min

- Grease your hand and give a round tikki like shape and shallow fry in ghee or clarified butter. - Serve hot with navratra green chutney.

3. Vrat Ke Pakode

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients

1½ cups amaranth flour (rajgira atta)

3 medium potatoes, peeled

1 tsp Tata Sampann Chilli Powder

Rock salt (senda namak) to taste

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander leaves

Oil for deep frying

Coconut chutney to serve

Method

1. In a large bowl, add rajgira atta, grate potatoes into it. Add Tata Sampann Chilli Powder, rock salt and cumin seeds, chopped coriander. Mix till well combined.

2. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai¸ drop in small portions of the prepared mixture and deep fry on medium heat till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

3. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

