New Year's Eve recipes: Sugar-free desserts for people with diabetes

The year 2023 is almost here and people around the globe have their own ways and traditions of welcoming the new year. However, no celebration is complete without indulging in sugary delights. Be it Diwali, Eid or Christmas, there is a traditional dessert for every big festival. While people in United States enjoy cookies, cupcakes and pie on New Year, those in Netherlands enjoy donuts for good fortune. In the United Kingdom, people often eat mince pies, a type of sweet pastries on New Year's Day. If you are a diabetic and looking for some last-minute sugar-free desserts' recipes, we have got your covered. Whether you are a fan of cakes and muffins or halwa, here are some delicious recipes for you that you can enjoy on New Year's Eve with your near and dear ones. (Also read: New Year's Eve: Easy tips to manage diabetes while partying)

Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa suggests 4 healthy desserts that people with diabetes can enjoy.

1. Mini Chocolate Muffins

Mini Chocolate Muffins

Ingredients

All-purpose flour - 1-1/2 cups

Baking soda - 1 tsp

Baking powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Unsweetened cocoa - 1/2 cup

Ripe banana - 1/2 cup

Large egg - 1

Vanilla extract - 2 tsp

Unsweetened apple sauce, strained - 1/4 cup Low-fat buttermilk - 1 cup

Method

• Preheat oven to around 350 degrees. Take two 12-cup mini muffin pans and lightly spray with the nonstick cooking spray.

• In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder.

• In a large bowl, beat egg together with a hand whisk or wooden spoon. Add banana, vanilla extract and apple sauce and stir well. Gradually add flour and buttermilk alternately, stirring well with each addition, starting and ending with flour. Stir until just combined

• Fill the mini muffin pans 3/4 full. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until a toothpick placed in the center of the cakes comes out clean. Serve warm.

2. Strawberry Nut Muffins

Strawberry Nut Muffins

Ingredients

Strawberry (crushed) - 40 gm

White butter - 50 gm

Egg - 01

Flour - 50 gm

Vanilla essence - 0.5 ml

Milk - 10 ml

Sugar-free baking powder - 0.5 gm

Sugar-free honey - 2 tsp

Berries & nuts - for garnishing

Method:

• Preheat oven to 350 degree F (Gas mark 4- or 180-degree C)

• Mix butter, eggs and crushed strawberries

• Mix flour, baking powder and add egg mixture, whisk gently

• Add berries, nuts and honey. Mix gently for 30 secs. Transfer the mixture in muffin tins with proper paper lining. Cover the top with a foil and bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm!

3. Blueberry Sorbet

Blueberry Sorbet

Ingredients

Blueberry - 4 cups

Lemon zest - 1 tsp

Lemon juice - 1 no

Egg White - 2

Crushed Ice - 2

Method

• Place the blueberry, lemon zest, lemon juice, and egg white in the bowl. Stir to coat blueberry and mash it.

• Put all the ingredients in the blender and blend for a minute until smooth. Remove the mixture in the large bowl. Chill the mixture for an hour in the deep fridge. Serve with a few fresh blueberry and lemon zest.

4. Porridge Halwa

Porridge Halwa

Ingredients

Porridge oats - 50 gm

Milk - 350 ml

Butter - 1 tbsp

Prunes & Figs (puréed) - 3

Green Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp

Few cashew nuts, almonds & raisins (powdered)

Method:

• Melt a dollop of butter in a pan, and add the oats. Toast the oats until they begin to go golden brown and fragrant

• Add dry fruits powder and mix well. Sprinkle the cardamom and add the puree. Mix really well to avoid lumps

• Add the milk and gently simmer until thick and creamy. Stir until the mixture leaves sides of the pan. Remove from fire and garnish with fried cashews and raisins. Serve warm.