Oktoberfest: Cheers to food, fun and festivities!

Coming out of the pandemic-induced lull in true German style, the Oktoberfest is back with a bang! The iconic beer festival, celebrated worldwide, has begun in Munich and the rest of the world will soon follow suit with a massive spread of delicacies and drinks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Origin of oktoberfest

What began as a festival to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria (who later became King Louis I) to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen on October 12, 1810, is now a global affair. It is said that the then King invited everyone in town, and the party took on such a grand avatar that natives requested him to hold celebrations each year.

The popularity in India

A two-week affair that begins on the second to last Saturday of September, Oktoberfest celebrations have been getting bigger and better, with eateries going the extra mile to recreate the German vibe through their offerings, be it in terms of beverages or food. “In India, any festival means lots of fun, good food and drinks. Oktoberfest has all these elements,” notes Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Dhansoo Café, Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Rizq, Delhi, where Oktoberfest is being celebrated for the first time, the specially-curated menu includes beer battered fish , lager-marinated kofta along with beer special cocktails. Himanshu Rana, its co-founder, says “The spirit of Oktoberfest has spread through the world, and is now very popular in India owing to much travelled clientele, enthusiastic chefs and mixologists who are up for beer-soaked celebrations.”

Also gearing up to provide an authentic German experience is JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu. “We are back with the most authentic Bavarian experience. Every year, the scale of Oktoberfest celebration amplifies,” shares Rohit Chadha, its executive sous chef. And that’s not all! Oktoberfest fervour was at its peak at the Bhartiya Mall in Bengaluru over the weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Flavours of fiesta

Menus curated for these two weeks are inspired by the dishes and drinks prepared in Germany. Singh says, “Germans are the pioneers in sausages, so we have made an exclusive menu celebrating the sausages of India. We have worked on recipes that suit the Indian palate. Some of the dishes on the menu are Goan Chorizo Paella, Goan Spiced Grilled Chorizo, Chorizo Chilli Fry, Chicken Sausage Fries, Ghee Roasted Chicken Sausage, Dry Pork Blood Sausage, Sliced Blood Sausage and much more.”

At Marriott, guests can savour an array of authentic German delicacies such as Classic German Potato Salad, Kartoffelsuppe (German potato soup), Braised Sticky Baby Pork Ribs, Maultaschen (large meat-filled dumpling) and more. “Traditional German cuisine is definitely an acquired palate, but we have prepared a menu with localised flavours to match the Indian taste buds,” shares Chadha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cafe Delhi Heights, too, is ready to revel in the spirit of Oktoberfest. Aashish Singh, corporate chef, says, “Our menu includes dishes such as Bratwurst Chowder (corn chowder made with sweet corn, beer), German Potato Salad with crispy bacon and tangy mustard, Currywurst (pan-fried pork sausages topped with curried ketchup) Spaetzle (wheat flour and egg-based pasta topped with cheese, herbs and roasted onions), Bavarian roast chicken with paprika sauce, bee sting cake and much more.”

Facts about the festival

Oktoberfest is known for its outdoor celebrations. The mayor of Munich taps the first keg to open the festival inside the oldest beer tent, Schottenamel, and says, O’zapft is! or, it is tapped!. This signals the beginning of drought pouring throughout the fair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Total beer consumption during Oktoberfest is estimated to be about 2 million gallons.

One of the rituals without which no Oktoberfest is ever complete is Chicken Dance, which originated at Tulsa, USA.

Horse riding is the centuries old tradition associated with this celebration.

Beer halls at the festivals were introduced in the 20th century to recognize German breweries which abide by ‘reinheitsgebot’ (Germany’s ‘beer purity law’ which states beer should consist of 4 ingredients – water, hops, malt and yeast).

Chicken sausages fries

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recipe

Chicken sausages fries

Ingredients

Chicken sausage: 220gms

garlic peeled: 30gms

Onion: 60gms

Capsicum yellow and red, green : 60gms each

Tomato ketchup: 40gms

White vinegar: 25gms

Dark soya sauce: 25gms

Ginger: 25gms

green chilli: 10hms

chilli paste: 15gms

spring onion: 15gms

corn flour: 25gms

refind oil: 20 ml

Recipe

Heat the refined oil in pan, then add garlic, ginger, green chilli, onion, green, yellow and red capsicum, the add ketchup, white vinegar, dark soya sauce, chilli paste, salt and fried sausages. mix it well and add spring onion and curry leaves (optional)

By chef Ashish Singh