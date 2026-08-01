Out of school tiffin ideas for your child? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Soya Keema Frankie recipe is perfect for busy mornings

Every parent knows the morning dilemma: what goes into the school tiffin today? Once you've exhausted the usual sandwiches, parathas and pasta, coming up with something that's both nutritious and exciting can feel like a daily challenge – especially on hectic weekdays when there's barely enough time to get everyone out the door. If you're looking for a lunchbox recipe that's easy to make, satisfying and packed with protein, this might be the answer!

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for Soya Keema Frankie – a wholesome, protein-packed lunchbox option that's perfect for school tiffins. Bursting with bold homemade flavours, easy to prepare and convenient to pack, this satisfying wrap is an ideal choice for busy mornings when you're running out of ideas for your child's lunch. In an Instagram video shared on July 31, the chef explains, “Planning a school tiffin every morning isn't always easy. That's why recipes that are wholesome, easy to pack and full of flavour are always worth keeping handy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1½ cups soya mince (soya keema)

2 cups water, for soaking

4 ready-made chapatis

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

Salt, to taste

2 tsp pav bhaji masala

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves, plus extra for garnish

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

4 tbsp mayonnaise

4 tbsp green chutney

Cucumber crudités, to serve

Hung yoghurt dip, to serve

Potato chips, to serve Method Soak the soya mince in two cups of water for 10 to 15 minutes or until softened. Drain well, squeezing out any excess water, and set aside. Heat the oil in a shallow non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter until fragrant. Add the chopped onions and sauté for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly golden. Stir in the green chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Cook for about a minute until the raw aroma disappears. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for three to four minutes, stirring occasionally, until they soften and begin to break down. Add the red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder and salt. Mix well so the spices coat the tomatoes evenly. Pour in half cup water and let the masala simmer for two to three minutes until slightly thickened. Add the drained soya mince and mix well. Cook for three to four minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mince is well coated with the masala. Stir in the pav bhaji masala, chopped coriander and tomato ketchup. Cook for another minute, then remove from the heat. Heat a non-stick tawa and warm each chapati for about 20 seconds on each side until soft and pliable. Spread one tablespoon each of mayonnaise and green chutney evenly over every chapati. Spoon a generous portion of the soya filling along one side, sprinkle with a little extra coriander and roll up tightly. Wrap each roll in butter paper if packing for a lunchbox. Cut the rolls in half and serve with cucumber crudités, hung yoghurt dip and potato chips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1½ cups soya mince (soya keema)

2 cups water, for soaking

4 ready-made chapatis

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

Salt, to taste

2 tsp pav bhaji masala

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves, plus extra for garnish

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

4 tbsp mayonnaise

4 tbsp green chutney

Cucumber crudités, to serve

Hung yoghurt dip, to serve

Potato chips, to serve Method Soak the soya mince in two cups of water for 10 to 15 minutes or until softened. Drain well, squeezing out any excess water, and set aside. Heat the oil in a shallow non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter until fragrant. Add the chopped onions and sauté for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly golden. Stir in the green chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Cook for about a minute until the raw aroma disappears. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for three to four minutes, stirring occasionally, until they soften and begin to break down. Add the red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder and salt. Mix well so the spices coat the tomatoes evenly. Pour in half cup water and let the masala simmer for two to three minutes until slightly thickened. Add the drained soya mince and mix well. Cook for three to four minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mince is well coated with the masala. Stir in the pav bhaji masala, chopped coriander and tomato ketchup. Cook for another minute, then remove from the heat. Heat a non-stick tawa and warm each chapati for about 20 seconds on each side until soft and pliable. Spread one tablespoon each of mayonnaise and green chutney evenly over every chapati. Spoon a generous portion of the soya filling along one side, sprinkle with a little extra coriander and roll up tightly. Wrap each roll in butter paper if packing for a lunchbox. Cut the rolls in half and serve with cucumber crudités, hung yoghurt dip and potato chips. {{/usCountry}}

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