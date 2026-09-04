Planning a brunch or dinner? Try these 4 Asian recipes packed with bold and delicious flavours: Step-by-step process

Asian cuisine is celebrated for its balance of bold flavours, contrasting textures and aromatic ingredients. Shared by chef Deepak Verma, senior sous chef at Le Méridien, New Delhi, these four recipes showcase a contemporary interpretation of popular Asian favourites. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

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1. Miso-glazed black cod

Ingredients

Black cod fillet – 180 g

White miso paste – 2 tbsp

Mirin – 1 tbsp

Sake – 1 tbsp

Soy sauce – 1 tsp

Brown sugar – 1 tbsp

Sesame oil – ½ tsp

Spring onion – for garnish

Sesame seeds – for garnish

Miso-glazed black cod recipe.

Method

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{{^usCountry}} 1. In a bowl, combine miso paste, mirin, sake, soy sauce, brown sugar and sesame oil to make the glaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. In a bowl, combine miso paste, mirin, sake, soy sauce, brown sugar and sesame oil to make the glaze. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Coat the black cod fillet evenly with the mixture and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

3. Remove the fish from the refrigerator and wipe off excess marinade.

4. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the cod on a lined baking tray.

5. Bake for 10–12 minutes, then broil for 1–2 minutes until the surface is caramelised and golden.

6. Garnish with sliced spring onion and sesame seeds.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with steamed jasmine rice, sautéed greens or Asian pickles.

2. Korean fried chicken with gochujang glaze

Ingredients

Chicken wings or boneless chicken – 500 g

Cornflour – ½ cup

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Plain flour – ¼ cup

Egg – 1

Garlic paste – 1 tsp

Ginger paste – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Oil – for frying

Korean fried chicken with gochujang glaze recipe.

For the Gochujang Glaze

Gochujang – 2 tbsp

Soy sauce – 1 tbsp

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Honey – 1½ tbsp

Rice vinegar – 1 tbsp

Garlic, minced – 1 tsp

Sesame oil – ½ tsp

Sesame seeds – for garnish

Method

1. Marinate the chicken with garlic, ginger, salt and black pepper for 20–30 minutes.

2. Mix flour, cornflour and egg with a little water to create a thick coating.

3. Coat the chicken evenly.

4. Heat oil and fry the chicken until crisp and golden. For extra crispiness, fry it twice, allowing it to rest briefly between frying.

5. For the glaze, combine gochujang, soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, garlic and sesame oil in a pan.

6. Simmer gently until the sauce becomes glossy.

7. Add the fried chicken and toss until completely coated.

Serving Suggestion: Finish with sesame seeds and spring onion. Serve immediately while crisp.

3. Crispy lotus stem with sweet chilli and sesame

Ingredients

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Lotus stem – 300 g

Cornflour – ½ cup

Rice flour – ¼ cup

Salt – to taste

White pepper – ¼ tsp

Oil – for frying

Sweet chilli sauce – 3 tbsp

Soy sauce – 1 tsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

Spring onion – for garnish

Crispy lotus stem with sweet chilli and sesame recipe.

Method

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1. Peel and thinly slice the lotus stem.

2. Wash thoroughly and pat dry.

3. Combine cornflour, rice flour, salt and white pepper.

4. Toss the lotus stem in the flour mixture until evenly coated.

5. Deep-fry at approximately 170–175°C until crisp and golden.

6. Drain on absorbent paper.

7. Heat a wok or pan and add sweet chilli sauce and soy sauce.

8. Add the crispy lotus stem and toss quickly over high heat.

9. Sprinkle it with sesame seeds and sliced spring onion.

Serving Suggestion: Serve immediately as an appetiser with additional sweet chilli sauce on the side.

4. Thai basil chicken bao

Ingredients

For the Bao

Bao buns – 6

Chicken mince – 300 g

Thai basil leaves – 1 cup

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Garlic – 1 tbsp, chopped

Red chilli – 1–2, sliced

Soy sauce – 1 tbsp

Oyster sauce – 1 tbsp

Fish sauce – 1 tsp

Brown sugar – 1 tsp

Sesame oil – ½ tsp

Vegetable oil – 1 tbsp

Thai basil chicken bao recipe.

For Garnish

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Cucumber – thinly sliced

Carrot – julienned

Spring onion – sliced

Fresh Thai basil

Sesame seeds

Method

1. Heat vegetable oil in a wok over high heat.

2. Add chopped garlic and chilli and stir-fry for 20–30 seconds.

3. Add chicken mince and cook until fully cooked and lightly caramelised.

4. Add soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce and brown sugar. Toss well.

5. Add Thai basil leaves and cook briefly until fragrant.

6. Finish with sesame oil and remove from heat.

7. Steam the bao buns until soft and warm.

8. Fill each bao with the Thai basil chicken.

9. Add cucumber, carrot, spring onion and fresh basil.

10. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve warm.

Serving Suggestion: Serve as a contemporary Asian appetiser with a light chilli dipping sauce.