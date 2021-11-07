Planning a get-together? Serve these 5 healthy, delicious dessert recipes

Despite a long extended weekend of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj wrapping up, the festive sparkle continues to linger in the air amid good vibes and a fragrance of tempting delicacies. Though the Diwali savouries and sweets flew off the platter within seconds, the parties and binge-eating sessions refuse to come to an end and with the wedding season kickstarting now, the get-togethers are inevitable.

Planning a get-together? Fret not as we got you sorted with 5 healthy, delicious and easy-to-make dessert recipes. Why undergo perpetual guilt trip and end up neglecting health and calorie intake on such occasions when you can sink your teeth into lip-smacking nutritious sweet treats?

Check out their recipe with their health benefits below and thank us later.

1. Coconut barfi

Coconut barfi (Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

Coconut, the main ingredient of the recipe, is rich in dietary fiber, copper, iron, manganese, and healthy fats. Due to its richness in iron, it is beneficial for people with Anaemia since it plays a role in the production of Haemoglobin. It is good for the immune system and the bones. All you need to do is take freshly grated coconut and heat it with milk, then take oil (preferably Oleev olive pomace oil, for health benefits), and add the milk-soaked coconut, and stir. Add milk and jaggery powder in it and let it cool. Once done, cut it into squares and voila! It’s ready.

2. Multigrain ladoo

Multigrain ladoo (Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

These are great for people trying to lose weight or have diabetes. They need only one tablespoon of oil. For this, you can use pearl millet flour, ragi, jowar, wheat flour, cashews, flax seeds, sesame seeds, cardamoms, and jaggery. Heat some olive oil in a pan and add all the flours in it, then melt jaggery and all the dry fruits, let it cool down, grease your hands, and shape them into little balls.

3. Quinoa phirni

Quinoa phirni (Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

Phirni is a milk pudding made with roasted quinoa, saffron strands, dates, almond, and cardamom powder, which is an amazing dessert recipe along with many nutritional benefits. This is good for people with high blood sugar, it is a natural gluten-free dish rich in amino acids, dietary fibers, antioxidants, and proteins. All you’ll need to do is roast the quinoa in olive oil until its colour changes to light brown, add water, then when the volume becomes half, add milk and saffron, and other ingredients. Mix well and serve!

4. Ragi bites

Ragi bites (Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

Ragi bites or finger millets have a nutritious composition of calcium, protein, iron, and fiber. There is no trans-fat or maida and is also gluten-free. Ragi is a good carbohydrate, making ragi cookies have the benefit of vitamin D which improves vitality, improves skin tissues, and reduces wrinkles. They are good at keeping diabetes in check. All you have to do is mix ragi flour, jaggery powder and nuts together and knead a dough with your hands using some olive oil. Now, cut the dough into circles, flatten with palms and bake.

5. Almond walnut squares

Almond walnut squares (Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

Easily made at home, you can use all kinds of nuts, almonds, peanuts, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, etc. Bake these nuts then mix them with seeds and combine them with honey, maple syrup, and salt and some olive oil. Take them out on parchment paper and cut them into squares and cool them.

(Recipes: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

These recipes are healthy and delicious, they are great for get-togethers and will not make you regret the next day.

