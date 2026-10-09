Planning your meals for Navratri? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's vrat-friendly samo pulao recipe made with barnyard millet and veggies

Navratri fasting is all about finding the right balance between traditional vrat-friendly foods and meals that are wholesome, satisfying and full of flavour. If you’re looking to switch up your fasting menu beyond the usual sabudana khichdi and kuttu puris, we’ve found a delicious recipe worth trying.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for samo pulao, a wholesome, flavour-packed one-pot meal that makes for a delicious addition to your Navratri fasting menu. In an Instagram video shared on October 8, the chef describes the dish as, “Today’s chapter is Samo Pulao - a wholesome, flavour-packed meal made with barnyard millet, seasonal vegetables, crunchy cashews and fresh coriander. Simple ingredients, easy steps and a delicious bowl of comfort. Here’s how to make it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1½ cups barnyard millet (samo), washed and drained

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1-inch piece of ginger, finely chopped

2 to 3 green chillies, slit

4 to 5 cashew nuts, halved

1 medium tomato, diced

1 medium carrot, diced

100 g pumpkin, diced

100 g yam, diced

½ cup blanched green peas

Rock salt, to taste

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

1 sprig fresh coriander, for garnish Method Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Stir in the chopped ginger and slit green chillies, sautéing for about a minute until fragrant. Add the halved cashews and sauté briefly until lightly golden. Add the diced tomato, carrot, pumpkin, yam and blanched green peas. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the washed barnyard millet and stir to coat the grains with the spices and ghee. Pour in three cups of water, season with rock salt and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the kadai and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the millet is cooked and the water has been absorbed. Check that the vegetables are tender and the millet is soft. Switch off the heat and stir in the chopped fresh coriander. Garnish with a sprig of coriander and serve hot for a wholesome, flavour-packed meal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1½ cups barnyard millet (samo), washed and drained

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1-inch piece of ginger, finely chopped

2 to 3 green chillies, slit

4 to 5 cashew nuts, halved

1 medium tomato, diced

1 medium carrot, diced

100 g pumpkin, diced

100 g yam, diced

½ cup blanched green peas

Rock salt, to taste

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

1 sprig fresh coriander, for garnish Method Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Stir in the chopped ginger and slit green chillies, sautéing for about a minute until fragrant. Add the halved cashews and sauté briefly until lightly golden. Add the diced tomato, carrot, pumpkin, yam and blanched green peas. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the washed barnyard millet and stir to coat the grains with the spices and ghee. Pour in three cups of water, season with rock salt and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the kadai and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the millet is cooked and the water has been absorbed. Check that the vegetables are tender and the millet is soft. Switch off the heat and stir in the chopped fresh coriander. Garnish with a sprig of coriander and serve hot for a wholesome, flavour-packed meal. {{/usCountry}}

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