Pongal 2021: Here's how you can make the delicious Sakkarai Pongal, easy recipe

The entire country is celebrating Pongal today and no celebrations are complete without sweets. The word Pongal also means 'to boil over or overflow,' and it is in reference to the famous dish that is made on this auspicious day. That is not all, it is also known by the same name. The dish Pongal or Sakkarai Pongal, originally consisted of a fresh harvest of rice, milk and jaggery, however, over time, it has been tweaked a bit and more flavours have been added to keep the delicious dessert at par with the modern world.

The dish Sakkarai Pongal is also used as an offering to the Gods and Goddesses. It is even served to the cows and finally, after that, the family members eat this extremely simple yet delicious dish. So today, on the auspicious day of Pongal we will be sharing with you the simple recipe of the famous dish so that you can prepare it at home and enjoy.

Here's how you can make Sakkarai Pongal:

Ingredients:

3/4 cup raw rice

1/4 cup moong dal

1 cup jaggery

1/4 teaspoon cardamom or according to your taste

2 tablespoons ghee

2 tablespoons cashew nuts

2 tablespoons golden raisins/kismis

Method:

Put the rice and dal in a pressure cooker along with the 3 cups of water and give 3-4 whistles making sure that they are properly cooked.

Once that is done, add the jaggery to the pan and mix nicely. To add a little more taste to the Pongal, add cardamom powder to it.

In another pan, take two tablespoons of ghee and roast the cashews and raisins until they become a little puffed. Once you reach that stage, garnish the dish with the cashews and serve hot.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/sharmilacooksforkids)

