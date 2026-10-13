Prepare choco bar ice cream at home with Chef Ranveer Brar’s easy recipe: See step-by-step making

Everyone loves ice cream, and while each might have their own favourite flavour, choco bar is simply an emotion for many. The vanilla ice cream with a thin coating of chocolate handed out on a stick is one of the simplest delights of childhood that one experiences.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on October 12 and shared how to make the ice cream at home this festive season. The recipe needs a prep time of just around 15 minutes, apart from the ice cream freezing time of three to four hours.

The detailed steps to make the choco bar ice cream are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For vanilla ice cream 1 cup fresh cream

200 g condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

A pinch of agar agar (optional)

5-6 chocolate cookies, crushed For chocolate coating ¾ cup dark chocolate, melted

10 ml refined oil

5-6 almonds, chopped

Chocolate sprinkles Method of preparation For vanilla ice cream In a saucepan, add fresh cream and give it a quick boil, stirring continuously. Add the condensed milk to the saucepan and cook for a while, stirring at all times. Switch off the flame. Add vanilla essence to the saucepan and mix it well. Add agar agar, if available, to keep the ice cream frozen for longer. Add some of the crushed cookies into the saucepan and mix well. Pour the prepared mixture into the ice tray lined with the remaining crushed cookies and keep it in the freezer for at least three to four hours or until the vanilla ice cream is well set. For chocolate coating In a bowl, take dark chocolate chips. Add some refined oil and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Take it out, give it a stir, and put it back in the microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Once the chocolate melts properly, keep it aside for further use. For choco bar ice cream Take out the set vanilla ice cream from the freezer. Put a stick in each mold and take out the ice creams one by one. With the help of the stick, dip the prepared vanilla ice cream into the melted chocolate. Twist to drip off the excess chocolate, and as it starts to set, garnish with chopped almonds, sprinkles, and chocolate vermicelli. Serve cold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For vanilla ice cream 1 cup fresh cream

200 g condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

A pinch of agar agar (optional)

5-6 chocolate cookies, crushed For chocolate coating ¾ cup dark chocolate, melted

10 ml refined oil

5-6 almonds, chopped

Chocolate sprinkles Method of preparation For vanilla ice cream In a saucepan, add fresh cream and give it a quick boil, stirring continuously. Add the condensed milk to the saucepan and cook for a while, stirring at all times. Switch off the flame. Add vanilla essence to the saucepan and mix it well. Add agar agar, if available, to keep the ice cream frozen for longer. Add some of the crushed cookies into the saucepan and mix well. Pour the prepared mixture into the ice tray lined with the remaining crushed cookies and keep it in the freezer for at least three to four hours or until the vanilla ice cream is well set. For chocolate coating In a bowl, take dark chocolate chips. Add some refined oil and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Take it out, give it a stir, and put it back in the microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Once the chocolate melts properly, keep it aside for further use. For choco bar ice cream Take out the set vanilla ice cream from the freezer. Put a stick in each mold and take out the ice creams one by one. With the help of the stick, dip the prepared vanilla ice cream into the melted chocolate. Twist to drip off the excess chocolate, and as it starts to set, garnish with chopped almonds, sprinkles, and chocolate vermicelli. Serve cold. {{/usCountry}}

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