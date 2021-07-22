Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Quick and easy Aloo Chaat to brighten your weekend
recipe

Quick and easy Aloo Chaat to brighten your weekend

This recipe for aloo chat by Chef Ranveer Brar won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare and serve and the ingredients that go in it are those that are found easily in your kitchen as is great for an afternoon or evening snack. Check it out...
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Aaloo Chat(Chef Ranveer Brar)

Chaat is a dish that can be eaten at any time of day or night, people can indulge in delicious dishes like sev puri, dahi puri, pani puri, aloo chat, and so on at any point in the day and more often than not, people are simply looking for an excuse to indulge in them.

This recipe for aloo chat by Chef Ranveer Brar won't take more than 20 minutes to prepare and serve and the ingredients that go in it are those that are found easily in your kitchen as is great for an afternoon or evening snack. Check it out...

Ingredients

For Chaat Masala

1 ½ tsp Black pepper cons

3 tsp Cumin seeds

2 tsp Fennel seeds

¼ tsp Carom seeds

1 tsp Coriander seeds

Salt to taste

1 tsp Sugar

1 ½ Dried mango powder

1 ½ tsp Red chilli powder

For frying potatoes

4-5 tbsp Oil

3-4 Potatoes, boiled, cube

For Chaat

1 medium Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp Ginger, finely chopped

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

3-4 no. Green chili, chopped

1-2 tsp Lemon juice/ Tamarind water

Method to prepare

For Chaat Masala

Heat a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, carom seeds, coriander seeds dry roast them well.

Transfer it to a plate and let it cool down. Transfer the masala into the grinder, add salt to taste, sugar, dried mango powder, red chilli powder and grind it into a fine powder.

For frying potatoes

Heat oil in a deep pan, add boiled cube potatoes and fry until crisp and golden brown from all the sides.

Onces it's crisp, transfer it into a plate.

For Chaat

In a bowl, add fried potatoes, chopped onion, ginger, coriander leaves and lime juice and mix well. Serve immediately. Enjoy with your loved ones!

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer brar
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP