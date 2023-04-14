Ramadan 2023: 3 delicious and healthy millet-based recipes for Iftar

Ramadan is a month of fasting observed by Muslims all over the world. It is a time of reflection, prayer, and spiritual growth. During this holy month, Muslims break their fast with an evening meal called Iftar. Millets are a nutritious and healthy alternative to rice and wheat, and they can be used to create a variety of delicious dishes for Iftar. Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are widely grown around the world. They are gluten-free and rich in fibre, protein, and other essential nutrients. Millets are also a good source of energy, making them an ideal food for Iftar. (Also read: Ramadan 2023: 5 healthy and lip-smacking recipes you must try )

Millets are a versatile and healthy alternative to rice and wheat, and they can be used to create a range of tasty dishes that will satisfy your taste buds. (Pinterest)

Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Limited (Hotels Division), shared with HT Lifestyle, some tasty and healthy millet-based recipes that you can try for Iftar during Ramadan.

Millets based recipes for Iftar:

1. Jowar Aur Kathal Ka Haleem (Sorghum Haleem made with Jackfruit)

Pounded millets and lentils slow cooked with jackfruit and finished with ghee. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Sorghum millet (whole): 1 cup

Raw Jackfruit: 2 cups

Urad Dal (without skin): ¼ cup

Chana dal: ¼ cup

Water: 5 cups

Milk: 3 cups

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Cumin seeds: ¼ tsp

Ginger garlic paste: 2 tbsp

Green chili paste: 1 tbsp

Red chili powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder : ½ tsp

Whole garam masala: 1 small piece each

Cashew nut: ½ cup

Onion (sliced and golden fried): 2 tbsp

Refined oil: 1 tbsp

Clarified butter (Ghee): 4 tbsp

Salt to taste

For Garnish

Fried onion slices: ½ tsp

Chopped mint: ½ tsp

Chopped green chili: ½ tsp

Lemon wedges: 2

Chopped coriander leaves: ½ tsp

Method:

1. Marinate the jackfruit with half of the ginger garlic paste, green chili paste, salt and turmeric powder.

2. Fry jack fruit in medium hot oil till cooked. Pull apart coarsely.

3. In thick bottom lagan/ pan add water, milk whole spices, soaked lentils and Sorghum boil till done.

4. Add cashew nuts. Cook till the water is almost soaked.

5. Grind it to a thick coarse paste.

6. In a lagan heat oil and crackle cumin seeds add ginger and garlic paste, chili paste and cooked lentil millet paste.

7. Add spice powders and adjust seasoning, cook on slow flame adding more milk if required till spices are cooked and mixtures form a homogeneous consistency. Add the golden fried onion and ghee to finish.

8. Serve garnished with fried onion slivers, chopped mint, chopped green chili, lemon wedges and chopped coriander leaves.

2. Lapsi Foxtail Millet (Kangana) Sweet Porridge Halwa

A traditional Gujarati sweet dish made with fox millets, clarified butter and nut. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Fox millet (Kangni) whole: 1 Cup

Yellow moong dal: 1/4th cup

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Jaggery: 1/4th cup

Clarified butter (ghee): 3 tbsp

Cashew nut: 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Heat heavy bottom pan; dry roast yellow moong dal until it turns light brown.

2. In the same heavy-bottomed pan add foxtail millet, yellow moong dal, jaggery and cardamom along with two cups of water. Cook covered with a lid, occasionally stirring the mixture.

3. Once the mixture is cooked (approx. 30 mins). Keep aside.

4. Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add cashew nut cook until golden brown, now add to the mixture of millet and lentils.

5. Stir well for 2 to 3 minutes let the mixture mix well. Best had warm garnished with cashew nut.

3. Ragi Barfi

Ragi barfi is a delectable dessert made from finger millet flour, also known as ragi flour. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Aashirvaad Ragi flour: 15 g – 1 tsp

Jaggery: 20 g – 4 tsp

Almonds: 2 g – 2nos

Cashews: 2g – 2 nos

Milk: 10 ml – 2 tsp

Ghee: 5ml – 1 tsp

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a shallow kadhai and once melted combine the aashirvaad ragi flour until no lumps are seen.

2. Add the jaggery into the mix and allow it to melt while stirring continuously and add powdered almonds and cashews into the mixture and mix until evenly combined.

3. As the mixture starts to thicken add the milk and stir continuously.

4. Once the mixture becomes slightly firm and separates from the vessel pour it out onto a flat mold to about 1 inch thickness.

5. Once cooled cut into diamond shapes and optionally garnish with more almonds and cashews.