Ramzan 2021: Add a jolt of energy to your iftar with this Masala Milk recipe

Masala Milk Recipe with Home-made masala milk powder

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes 750 grams of masala powder

Ingredients:

For the Home-made special masala milk powder:

• Cashew nuts -1/2 cup

• Almonds-1/2 cup

• Pistachios -1/2 cup

• Black pepper (Crushed)- 1 tsp

• Grated nutmeg- 1.5 tsp

• milk powder (optional) -4 tbsp

• Cardamom- 15-18 Nos. (I remove the covering; you can add whole)

• saffron- 0.5 gram

• turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Method:

1. Set a pan on medium heat and dry roast the almonds, pistachios & cashew nuts.

2. Remove off heat after 3-4 minutes & cool them down.

3. Now in a mixer grinder add the roasted nuts, saffron, black pepper, grated nutmeg, milk powder, turmeric & milk powder. The milk powder gives the milk the extra creaminess. You could avoid if you do not have it.

4. Now grind using the pulse mode or in very short intervals, you could also do this in batches & make a coarse powder.

5. The special home-made masala milk is ready!! You can use 3 tbsp for every liter of milk. Store it in a clean airtight container and refrigerate it. Stays good for a month.

For masala milk hot or cold

• Milk- 2 liters

• Cashew nuts – 7-8 Nos. (For the paste)

• Water ¼ cup (for blanching the cashew nuts)

• Saffron 5-6 strands

• Sugar – I added 10 tbsp (you could add more or less, or use sativa or sugar free)

• Slivered nuts of your choice I added 3 tbsp of almonds, cashews & pistachios

Method:

1. Now the secret ingredient for a creamy thick masala milk is cashew nut paste and in most of the shops they add thickening agents like corn flour. We will use cashew nit paste.

2. Blanch the cashew nuts in water for 4-5 minutes. Cool them down and make a really fine paste. Really fine!

3. Now if you are making hot milk, use the full paste. If you are making chilled milk add half the paste because once the milk is cooled down the milk will thicken a lot.

4. Now set a large vessel and add the milk.

5. Bring the milk to a boil and lower the heat.

6. Now add in the milk masala powder, I used 6 tbsp for 2 liters of milk.

7. Add in the cashew paste, some extra saffron for the color & flavor.

8. Add in the sugar, now you can add in the sugar later too because you will know how much you need to add. So, add it after 8-10 minutes. I added everything together in a hurry.

9. You could use sugar free options too.

10. Now cook the milk on a low flame for 8-10 minutes while stirring in intervals. In between just add some chopped or slivered nuts for the extra bite. The masala milk is incomplete without the bite in it.

11. once the milk is cooked for about 8-10 minutes you can serve the milk hot, tastes super in winters.

12. But if you fall into my category, you can chill it.

13. Let the milk cool down to room temperature & then fill in bottles or just in a container & chill it for a couple of hours serving.

14. Stays good for 2 days in the fridge not more.

15. Enjoy the masala milk guys, hope you enjoyed the recipe. Stay home & stay healthy

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Masala Milk Recipe with Home-made masala milk powder Prep time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Makes 750 grams of masala powder Ingredients: For the Home-made special masala milk powder: • Cashew nuts -1/2 cup • Almonds-1/2 cup • Pistachios -1/2 cup • Black pepper (Crushed)- 1 tsp • Grated nutmeg- 1.5 tsp • milk powder (optional) -4 tbsp • Cardamom- 15-18 Nos. (I remove the covering; you can add whole) • saffron- 0.5 gram • turmeric powder- 1 tsp Method: 1. Set a pan on medium heat and dry roast the almonds, pistachios & cashew nuts. 2. Remove off heat after 3-4 minutes & cool them down. 3. Now in a mixer grinder add the roasted nuts, saffron, black pepper, grated nutmeg, milk powder, turmeric & milk powder. The milk powder gives the milk the extra creaminess. You could avoid if you do not have it. 4. Now grind using the pulse mode or in very short intervals, you could also do this in batches & make a coarse powder. 5. The special home-made masala milk is ready!! You can use 3 tbsp for every liter of milk. Store it in a clean airtight container and refrigerate it. Stays good for a month. For masala milk hot or cold • Milk- 2 liters • Cashew nuts – 7-8 Nos. (For the paste) • Water ¼ cup (for blanching the cashew nuts) • Saffron 5-6 strands • Sugar – I added 10 tbsp (you could add more or less, or use sativa or sugar free) • Slivered nuts of your choice I added 3 tbsp of almonds, cashews & pistachios MORE FROM THIS SECTION Recipe: Give your weekend a healthy and delicious twist with Palak Naanza Bread Give your leftover rice a makeover with peri peri, lemon and veggies Recipe: Quick and easy Cooker Pulao for those fasting this month Recipe: Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream will paint Thursday blues, a happy yellow Method: 1. Now the secret ingredient for a creamy thick masala milk is cashew nut paste and in most of the shops they add thickening agents like corn flour. We will use cashew nit paste. 2. Blanch the cashew nuts in water for 4-5 minutes. Cool them down and make a really fine paste. Really fine! 3. Now if you are making hot milk, use the full paste. If you are making chilled milk add half the paste because once the milk is cooled down the milk will thicken a lot. 4. Now set a large vessel and add the milk. 5. Bring the milk to a boil and lower the heat. 6. Now add in the milk masala powder, I used 6 tbsp for 2 liters of milk. 7. Add in the cashew paste, some extra saffron for the color & flavor. 8. Add in the sugar, now you can add in the sugar later too because you will know how much you need to add. So, add it after 8-10 minutes. I added everything together in a hurry. 9. You could use sugar free options too. 10. Now cook the milk on a low flame for 8-10 minutes while stirring in intervals. In between just add some chopped or slivered nuts for the extra bite. The masala milk is incomplete without the bite in it. 11. once the milk is cooked for about 8-10 minutes you can serve the milk hot, tastes super in winters. 12. But if you fall into my category, you can chill it. 13. Let the milk cool down to room temperature & then fill in bottles or just in a container & chill it for a couple of hours serving. 14. Stays good for 2 days in the fridge not more. 15. Enjoy the masala milk guys, hope you enjoyed the recipe. Stay home & stay healthy (Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)