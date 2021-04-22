Ramzan 2021: Sweeten your iftar cravings with this Mango Phirni recipe

In Ramzan, Muslims around the world observe fast (siyam or roza) from sunrise (suhoor) to sunset (iftar), and they can't even drink water during this period. It is therefore only obvious that when they do break their fast, the spread has an array of delicacies, and phirni - traditionally made with milk, rice, spices and sugar - is one such staple that is often seen on the dining tables come iftar. However, if you are bored of the monotony of your usual phirni and wish to add a delicious, creamy and seasonal twist to it, then this Mango variation of the traditional phirni will surely blow you away. With prep time as less as 15 minutes and over 30 minutes to cook, this dessert recipe is the perfect fix for all your sweet and mango cravings, check it out:

Ingredients:

• Rice 100 gm (raw)

• Ripe Mango 2-3 nos. (1 cup pulp)

• Full fat milk 1 litre

• Sugar 100 gm or as per taste

• Elaichi powder a pinch

• Almonds (chopped) 1 tbsp

• Cashew nuts (chopped) 1 tbsp

• Pistachios (chopped) 1 tbsp

• Salt a pinch

For garnish

• Ripe mango slices

• Fresh mint sprigs

Method:

• Wash the rice for couple of times. Soak the rice in water for 45 minutes, after soaking, drain the water and air dry the soaked rice.

• Cut the mangoes and remove the flesh and transfer in the grinding jar to make a puree.

• Once the rice is completely dried, transfer in a mixer grinder and grind to coarse texture, make sure not to grind too much. Further soak the grounded rice in milk, take 200 ml milk from the 1 litre, keep the remaining 800 ml milk for making the phirni.

• Set a heavy bottom vessel on medium heat, add the remaining 800 ml full fat milk, stir and bring to a light simmer.

• Once the milk is boiled, add the milk-soaked rice, make sure to stir while adding the rice, cook for 10 minutes on medium flame while stirring in short intervals. Scrap off the sides while cooking. Make sure to stir continuously throughout the cooking process.

• Once the phirni starts to thicken lower the flame and stir continuously, cook until the rice grains are cooked.

• Once the phirni is thickened, add the mango puree, chopped nuts and stir well.

• Taste for the sweetness and add the sugar accordingly, add a pinch of elaichi powder, stir and cook on medium low flame while stirring for another 5-7 minutes. The consistency of the phirni should be thick.

• Finish with a pinch of salt and stir well.

• Transfer immediately in a sakora/kullhad to set, make sure the phirni is warm enough while setting in the sakora/kullhad.

• Set in the fridge for minimum of 3-4 hours or overnight. Once set, remove and serve chilled with some mango pieces as a garnish and few fresh mint leaves.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)