Recipe: Bookmark this Feta and Spinach Frittata for prettiest Easter brunch ever

Looking for an Easter brunch inspiration? Search no further as we got you sorted with this savoury recipe of Feta and Spinach Frittata
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Recipe: Bookmark this Feta and Spinach Frittata for prettiest Easter brunch ever(Instagram/choosing_balance)

If you are working this Saturday like us, chances are that we will all be late for breakfast on Easter hence, we decided to bookmark a recipe of Feta and Spinach Frittata that looks too deliciously soft and moist to miss amid the wonderful harmony of festivities with loved ones. Since most of us were too distracted to work or exercise today as we were constantly searching for an Easter brunch inspiration, here is the savoury recipe of Feta and Spinach Frittata to add all the beauty to your Sunday.

As a wonderful source of iron, folate, chlorophyll, Vitamin E, magnesium, Vitamin A, fibre, plant protein and Vitamin C, spinach is one green vegetable that must certainly be included in your diet for being packed with varied health benefits. Spinach is at its best when it's fresh between March and June and tapping into this timeline, we are looking forward to whip up some Feta and Spinach Frittata tomorrow and would recommend the same to you.

Ingredients:

8 eggs

1 white onion

2 cups spinach

1 8 ounce container mushrooms

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

Salt & pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1/4 cup feta

Method:

Dice the onion. Heat an oven safe skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil and the onion. Saute a few minutes then add in the tomatoes and mushrooms. Saute until the mushrooms look almost done (about 5 minutes).

Then add in spinach and cook another minute. Preheat oven to 400 F. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix together. Pour the eggs onto the veggies and mix it together a little.

Cook on the stove top for 5 minutes. Then add to the oven and cook another 6-7 minutes, until the eggs look done in the center. Remove and let cool 10 minutes on the stove (it cooks a little more). Remove and serve!

(Recipe: Peyton Pratte, Instagram/choosing_balance)

Spinach benefits:

Apart from being cheap and easy to prepare if not served raw, spinach is known to contain 28.1 milligrams of vitamin C in a 100-gram serving as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since it is high in fiber and water, it promotes a healthy digestive tract by preventing constipation.

The leaves of spinach are also rich in protein, iron, vitamins and minerals. The vitamin A in it moisturises the skin and hair while the vitamin C in it provides structure to skin and hair and the iron content keeps hair loss at bay.

It not only helps in managing diabetes and preventing cancer but also helps prevent asthma and lowers blood pressure.

