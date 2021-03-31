Recipe: Bookmark this frosted carrot cake banana bread for Easter breakfast

Easter is just around the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note with a scrumptious vegan breakfast of carrot cake banana bread. If you too are looking for a vegan, oil free, egg free, and dairy free breakfast idea this Easter, search no further as we got you sorted with a recipe of homemade frosted carrot cake banana bread which tastes like eating carrot cake for breakfast!

All we need to wrap up this work week is a sweet dish that makes the family members drool as we enter another holiday weekend. That’s when we stumbled upon this recipe of deliciously soft and moist homemade carrot cake banana bread to enjoy the wonderful harmony of festivities with loved ones while treating our taste buds to a healthy twist.

Ingredients:

2 cups white, spelt, or oat flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

3/4 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

optional 1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 1/2 cup mashed overripe banana

1/2 cup finely shredded carrot

1/2 cup pure maple syrup, honey or agave

1/4 cup milk of choice

1/4 cup oil OR additional milk of choice

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

optional crushed walnuts, coconut, etc.

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9×5 pan, or line with parchment. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl. If desired, you can add 1/2 cup crushed walnuts and/or a handful of shredded coconut.

Whisk liquid ingredients—including carrot and banana—in separate bowl. Pour wet into dry, and stir to form a batter. Smooth into prepared pan.

Bake on the center rack 40 minutes, then do not open the oven door at all but turn off the heat and let sit in the closed oven 10 additional minutes.

If still undercooked at this time, simply turn the oven back on and continue baking—checking every 5 minutes–until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean.

Let cool. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Taste and texture are much better the second day (and even better the third day as it gets sweeter). Leftovers can be sliced and frozen for up to a month.

If you want to frost the bread, use about 1/2 cup softened coconut butter, sweetened if desired. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Katie, Instagram/chocolatecoveredkatie)

Benefits:

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

